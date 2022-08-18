English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All banknotes and coins earlier issued remain valid as a legal means of payment. (Photo: YouTube/Bank Indonesia)
All banknotes and coins earlier issued remain valid as a legal means of payment. (Photo: YouTube/Bank Indonesia)

New Rupiah Banknotes' Issuance Form of National Pride: Finance Minister

Antara • 18 August 2022 19:02
Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that issuance of the seven denominations of the 2022 edition of rupiah banknotes was a matter of pride for the Indonesian people.
 
“It is only proper that rupiah, as a legal means of payment, must be respected and (be held high) by all of us. Along with the rupiah, we will rise to become stronger towards advancing Indonesia," Indrawati noted during the launch of the new 2022 edition of banknotes here on Thursday.
 
Minister Indrawati stated that rupiah was not merely a currency but also illustrated the journey of the nation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The history of the Indonesian currency dates back to 1946, marked by the issuance of the Oeang Republik Indonesia (ORI) by the government, on October 17, 1945. It was first circulated on October 30, 1946.
 
"At that time, it was said by Vice President Mohammad Hatta and this marked a new chapter for Indonesia that recently became independent," Sri Mulyani stated.
 
She said that every rupiah note bore a tale of Indonesia and reflected the spirit of unity in diversity.
 
“This is a symbol, and at the same time a commitment for all of us. Along with the rupiah, we will rise to become stronger towards an advanced Indonesia," Indrawati affirmed.
 
Today, Bank Indonesia (BI) released seven denominations in the 2022 edition of banknotes, with denominations ranging from Rp1,000, Rp2,000, Rp5,000, Rp10,000, Rp20,000, Rp50,000 and Rp100,000.
 
However, all banknotes and coins earlier issued remain valid as a legal means of payment across the territory of the Republic of Indonesia, as long as they are not revoked and withdrawn from circulation by BI.
 
People can exchange their money for these newly released banknotes through banking or mobile cash dispatched by BI, with an order for exchange through mobile cash via the PINTAR application on the https://pintar.bi.go.id page.
 
The exchange application could be accessed by the public starting August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time, with a money exchange schedule starting August 19, 2022.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Food Prices in Indonesia Now Relatively Stable: Minister

Food Prices in Indonesia Now Relatively Stable: Minister

English
inflation
Indonesia Adds 4,039 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 4,039 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Jokowi Asks Regional Heads to Fight Inflation

Jokowi Asks Regional Heads to Fight Inflation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jurnalis Rusia Penentang Perang di Ukraina Dijatuhi Hukuman Tahanan Rumah
Internasional

Jurnalis Rusia Penentang Perang di Ukraina Dijatuhi Hukuman Tahanan Rumah

KPU: Lembaga Survei Mesti Terdaftar
Nasional

KPU: Lembaga Survei Mesti Terdaftar

BRI Liga 1: PSIS Jinakkan Persik
Olahraga

BRI Liga 1: PSIS Jinakkan Persik

Tak Lagi Gunakan Istilah 'PUEBI', Badan Bahasa Kembali Pakai 'EYD'
Pendidikan

Tak Lagi Gunakan Istilah 'PUEBI', Badan Bahasa Kembali Pakai 'EYD'

Menhub Bakal Utak-atik Harga Tiket Pesawat
Ekonomi

Menhub Bakal Utak-atik Harga Tiket Pesawat

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik
Teknologi

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat
Hiburan

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!