New Rupiah Banknotes' Issuance Form of National Pride: Finance Minister

Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that issuance of the seven denominations of the 2022 edition of rupiah banknotes was a matter of pride for the Indonesian people.
“It is only proper that rupiah, as a legal means of payment, must be respected and (be held high) by all of us. Along with the rupiah, we will rise to become stronger towards advancing Indonesia," Indrawati noted during the launch of the new 2022 edition of banknotes here on Thursday.
Minister Indrawati stated that rupiah was not merely a currency but also illustrated the journey of the nation.
The history of the Indonesian currency dates back to 1946, marked by the issuance of the Oeang Republik Indonesia (ORI) by the government, on October 17, 1945. It was first circulated on October 30, 1946.
"At that time, it was said by Vice President Mohammad Hatta and this marked a new chapter for Indonesia that recently became independent," Sri Mulyani stated.
She said that every rupiah note bore a tale of Indonesia and reflected the spirit of unity in diversity.
“This is a symbol, and at the same time a commitment for all of us. Along with the rupiah, we will rise to become stronger towards an advanced Indonesia," Indrawati affirmed.
Today, Bank Indonesia (BI) released seven denominations in the 2022 edition of banknotes, with denominations ranging from Rp1,000, Rp2,000, Rp5,000, Rp10,000, Rp20,000, Rp50,000 and Rp100,000.
However, all banknotes and coins earlier issued remain valid as a legal means of payment across the territory of the Republic of Indonesia, as long as they are not revoked and withdrawn from circulation by BI.
People can exchange their money for these newly released banknotes through banking or mobile cash dispatched by BI, with an order for exchange through mobile cash via the PINTAR application on the https://pintar.bi.go.id page.
The exchange application could be accessed by the public starting August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time, with a money exchange schedule starting August 19, 2022.