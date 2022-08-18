BI, Govt Release 2022 Edition Rupiah Banknotes

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government and Bank Indonesia (BI) hosted a launch ceremony for seven denominations of rupiah banknote, 2022 issue, in Jakarta today.
The seven denominations of new rupiah banknote were issued and circulated as legal tender in the territory of Indonesia to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Indonesian independence.
Visually, the seven denominations of 2022 issue banknotes, namely Rp100,000, Rp50,000, Rp20,000, Rp10,000, Rp5,000, Rp2,000 and Rp1,000, are described as follows.
The 2022 issue banknotes retain the same images of national heroes on the obverse side, complete with cultural themes of Indonesia (traditional dances, natural landscapes and flora) on the reverse side, as the 2016 edition notes.
The new notes, however, boast three innovative aspects, namely a sharper colour palette, more reliable security features and greater durability.
"The innovations ensure that genuine rupiah banknotes are easier to identify, more convenient and safer to use and more difficult to counterfeit, thus improving the quality and reliability of rupiah banknotes as a source of pride and symbol of sovereignty," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Thursday.
According to the BI official, the new banknotes do not impact the validity of existing rupiah banknotes.
"All rupiah banknotes and coins previously issued remain legal tender throughout the territory of the Republic of Indonesia until they are withdrawn from circulation by Bank Indonesia," he explained.
"In accordance with the Currency Act, the removal of rupiah currency from circulation must be stipulated in a State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia and announced through the mass media," he added.
Members of the public can exchange 2022 issue rupiah banknotes through their local bank or mobile cash services provided by the central bank.
The new banknotes are available for order through the PINTAR application, which can be accessed via https://pintar.bi.go.id.
The new banknotes can be exchanged while maintaining strict COVID-19 health protocols set by the Government.