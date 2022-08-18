English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The new banknotes do not impact the validity of existing rupiah banknotes. (Photo: Bank Indonesia)
The new banknotes do not impact the validity of existing rupiah banknotes. (Photo: Bank Indonesia)

BI, Govt Release 2022 Edition Rupiah Banknotes

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 August 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government and Bank Indonesia (BI) hosted a launch ceremony for seven denominations of rupiah banknote, 2022 issue, in Jakarta today.
 
The seven denominations of new rupiah banknote were issued and circulated as legal tender in the territory of Indonesia to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Indonesian independence
 
Visually, the seven denominations of 2022 issue banknotes, namely Rp100,000, Rp50,000, Rp20,000, Rp10,000, Rp5,000, Rp2,000 and Rp1,000, are described as follows. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The 2022 issue banknotes retain the same images of national heroes on the obverse side, complete with cultural themes of Indonesia (traditional dances, natural landscapes and flora) on the reverse side, as the 2016 edition notes.  
 
The new notes, however, boast three innovative aspects, namely a sharper colour palette, more reliable security features and greater durability.  
 
"The innovations ensure that genuine rupiah banknotes are easier to identify, more convenient and safer to use and more difficult to counterfeit, thus improving the quality and reliability of rupiah banknotes as a source of pride and symbol of sovereignty," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Thursday.
 
According to the BI official, the new banknotes do not impact the validity of existing rupiah banknotes.  
 
"All rupiah banknotes and coins previously issued remain legal tender throughout the territory of the Republic of Indonesia until they are withdrawn from circulation by Bank Indonesia," he explained.  
 
"In accordance with the Currency Act, the removal of rupiah currency from circulation must be stipulated in a State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia and announced through the mass media," he added.
 
Members of the public can exchange 2022 issue rupiah banknotes through their local bank or mobile cash services provided by the central bank.  
 
The new banknotes are available for order through the PINTAR application, which can be accessed via https://pintar.bi.go.id.  
 
The new banknotes can be exchanged while maintaining strict COVID-19 health protocols set by the Government.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Citizens in Davao City Celebrate Independence Day

Indonesian Citizens in Davao City Celebrate Independence Day

English
indonesian citizens
Over 58.9 MillionIndonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Over 58.9 MillionIndonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

English
vaccine
Putin Congratulates Jokowi on 77th Anniversary of Indonesia's Independence

Putin Congratulates Jokowi on 77th Anniversary of Indonesia's Independence

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ke Myanmar, Utusan PBB Desak Junta Bebaskan Tahanan Politik
Internasional

Ke Myanmar, Utusan PBB Desak Junta Bebaskan Tahanan Politik

BI Luncurkan Uang Kertas Baru, Tetap Ada Gambar Pahlawan dan Kebudayaan RI
Ekonomi

BI Luncurkan Uang Kertas Baru, Tetap Ada Gambar Pahlawan dan Kebudayaan RI

Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 201 Pasien Covid-19
Nasional

Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 201 Pasien Covid-19

The Punten Coret-Coret Hyundai Stargazer, Temanya Khas Indonesia
Otomotif

The Punten Coret-Coret Hyundai Stargazer, Temanya Khas Indonesia

Riau Ega/Rezza Octaviani Persembahkan Emas sebagai Kado HUT ke-77 RI
Olahraga

Riau Ega/Rezza Octaviani Persembahkan Emas sebagai Kado HUT ke-77 RI

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat
Hiburan

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat

Rayakan HUT ke-77 Kemerdekaan RI, Menkominfo Serukan Kedaulatan Digital
Teknologi

Rayakan HUT ke-77 Kemerdekaan RI, Menkominfo Serukan Kedaulatan Digital

Pulih dan Bangkit, Optimistis <i>'Make Vocational Education Great!'</i>
Pendidikan

Pulih dan Bangkit, Optimistis 'Make Vocational Education Great!'

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!