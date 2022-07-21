Transportation Minister Expects Private Investors to Develop Komodo Airport

Jakarta: Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi expected private investors to contribute to the development of transportation infrastructure, such as Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.
"This airport's development funding is still sourced from the state budget. Of course, in future, we expect private investors to also develop this airport, so it will become better and more competitive," Minister Sumadi stated during the inauguration of Komodo Airport's development by President Jokowi on Thursday.
The minister pressed for continued development of Komodo Airport, as it served as the gateway to air traffic in Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara.
The further development of the 114.1 hectares of airport was conducted as supportive measures to improve the local tourism destination, making it one of the 10 destinations termed the "New Bali."
"Currently, Komodo Airport caters to narrow-bodied jets. The current length of the runway is 2,650 metres. Hence, if 100 metres is added, wide-bodied planes can land, and it can reach many countries," he elaborated.
Apart from increasing the length of the runway, the terminal spanning 1,500 square meters was also renovated. It reflects the traditional concept while incorporating modern elements into it.
Sumadi expressed gratitude to everyone, including the regional government and local public figures, who supported and were involved in the airport's development.
"Thank you as well to Mr. President, who constantly reminds us to improve 10 tourism destinations that can create many job vacancies," the minister stated.
The president had called for improving the Labuan Bajo airport, so larger airplanes of domestic or international flights could land there.
"The terminal has been made larger, if needed, make it even more spacious. The runway falls short. If 100 meters is added, then wide-bodied planes can (land). If it is not possible to do it this year, then it should be done next year, at most," he remarked.
Jokowi said that several infrastructures had been built in Labuan Bajo, and those would be improved in order to ensure welfare of the people of East Nusa Tenggara and the surrounding areas.
He expects that the complete facilities would raise Labuan Bajo's fame among the people, and it would garner several visits from domestic or foreign tourists.