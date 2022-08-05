Transportation, Warehousing Clocked 21% Growth in Second Quarter: BPS

Jakarta: The Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that the transportation and warehousing business sectors grew 21.27 percent in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to that recorded during the corresponding period last year (year-on-year/yoy).
"Growth in the transportation and warehousing sectors was driven by the easing of travel requirements and the occasion of Eid al-Fitr," BPS Head Margo Yuwono stated during the announcement of economic growth in the 2022 second quarter, as accessed here, Friday.
With this growth, Yuwono said, transportation and warehousing were the second-highest sources of economic growth based on business fields, with a share of 0.76 percent in the second quarter of 2022, while the highest source was the processing industry, with a share of 0.82 percent.
The easing of travel requirements and Eid al-Fitr became the factors that increased public mobility throughout this year's second quarter, he pointed out.
Hence, the number of passengers in all modes of transportation increased during the period, both when compared to the earlier quarter and year-on-year.
Yuwono noted that the number of foreign tourists entering the country through the main entry points also jumped 1,250.65 percent (yoy), and the average room occupancy rate in hotels increased by 9.74 percentage points.
In addition to transportation and warehousing, business fields that recorded significant increase were accommodation and F&B that grew 9.76 percent (yoy); electricity and gas procurement, at 9.33 percent (yoy); other services, 9.25 percent (yoy); information and communication technology, 8.05 percent (yoy); and corporate services at 7.92 percent (yoy).
Moreover, the health services sector managed to grow by 6.45 percent (yoy); water procurement, 4.44 percent (yoy); trade, 4.42 percent (yoy); processing and mining industries, 4.01 percent (yoy); real estate, 2.16 percent (yoy); financial services, 1.5 percent (yoy); agriculture, 1.37 percent (yoy); and construction, 1.02 percent (yoy).