Investor confidence must always be preserved. (Photo: medcom.id)
97 Companies Have Relocated Plants to Central Java: Governor

Antara • 08 December 2022 19:57
Semarang: At least 97 companies have relocated their plants to various parts of Central Java in the past few years, Governor Ganjar Pranowo has said.
 
"By the end of this year, a total of 97 companies have relocated their plants to various areas in Central Java," he stated in Semarang on Thursday.
 
The relocation of factories as well as their expansion have demonstrated investors' confidence in the Central Java provincial government, he added.

Thus, investor confidence must always be preserved in the current difficult situation by maintaining a conducive industrial climate in Central Java, among others, he said.
 
"This must be preserved. We have received information that several factories in our neighboring provinces have slashed their production. Interestingly, Central Java remains stable. Only recently, around 97 companies relocated their plants to Central Java. That is a huge number," he informed.
 
With many companies relocating their factories to Central Java, the number of jobs will continue to increase and the district and city minimum wages will not be much different from those in other provinces, he said.
 
"Of course, this will materialize if the productivity and capacity of industries (in Central Java) can consistently be maintained," he added.
 
Consistency in maintaining productivity, coupled with a conducive situation, will guarantee the emergence of new industries in the province, he said. 
 


 
(WAH)

