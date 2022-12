Indonesia, Eurasian Economic Union Open Free Trade Negotiations

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have agreed to negotiate an Indonesia-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (I-EAEU FTA)."EAEU is a region which has a strong economy and large market potential in north Eurasia, and Indonesia sees EAEU as an important trade partner," Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said in a written statement released in Jakarta on Monday.Hasan and a member of the EAEU Trade Ministry Council, Andrey Slepnev, officially launched the trade agreement negotiation online.The trade agreement is part of Indonesia's efforts to expand exports to non-traditional markets, especially to Eurasian countries, including Russia , Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.The trade agreement was launched with the signing of a “Joint Ministerial Statement on the Launching of Negotiations for the I-EAEU Free Trade Agreement.”Hasan said the launch of the trade agreement negotiations served as a historical momentum for the two sides to take bilateral relations to a higher level.The effort is a part of strategies to expand proactively to more markets by tapping opportunities in non-traditional trade partner counties, he added.The trade agreement covers trade in goods and economic cooperation regulations for facilitating trade, he informed."The agreement must play a role as the engine of growth and productivity in addition to creating jobs and promoting welfare," he said.As per a feasibility analysis conducted by both sides in 2021, trade between Indonesia and EAEU is complementary in nature. The agreement is projected to promote welfare, boost economic growth , and increase Indonesia's exports to EAEU.Meanwhile, Slepnev said Indonesia is EAEU's strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region."Given the many changes faced by countries in the world as a result of technological transformation, it is important to build a strong framework of cooperation to help business players for the sake of people's welfare in EAEU and Indonesia," he added.EAEU has a population of around 183 million and a per capita income of US$11,249.Trade between the two sides was recorded at US$3.3 billion in 2021, with Indonesia's exports to EAEU reaching US$1.5 billion and its imports from the region touching US$1.8 billion.