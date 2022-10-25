Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

"The move is (part of) energy diversification as a result of our (endeavors) for the G20 Summit next month," he noted during Indonesia's Economic Priorities Forum that was accessed online in Jakarta on Tuesday.
The other energy diversification effort is to make the use of biofuel and renewable energy, such as solar and hydro energy, to generate electricity, he affirmed.
In addition, the government is contemplating on using nuclear energy for power plants, he noted.
The minister said Indonesia has adopted two wide-ranging approaches to achieve the target of the climate change agenda through energy diversification and energy conservation efforts.
Indonesia has been committed to the Paris Agreement through the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to cut carbon emissions by 29 percent in 2030 at the latest and achieve net zero emissions by 2060 or earlier.
The commitment is crucial, given that a variety of natural disasters, such as floods and landslides, which affected Indonesia in the past few years are the impact of climate change.
He said despite an economic slowdown in Indonesia, the momentum can be used to push economic structural reforms, particularly those related to climate change.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia issued the omnibus law that serves integrated reform to influence about 70 laws in 11 economic clusters. Under normal circumstances, it will likely take seven decades for the country to accomplish the omnibus law.
"We did it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, when the pandemic almost ends, we will start economic restructuring and transformation," he stated.