Fuel Subsidy Survey Shows Peoples Agrees with Pertalite Use for Public Transportation

"The majority of those who agree with this statement are 52.2 percent, but not very high. Those who disagree are quite large," said the Executive Director of Political Indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi in a written statement, Monday, September 19, 2022.
According to Burhanuddin, respondents who disagreed reached 44.2 percent. They are the middle class owners of four-wheeled vehicles.
"That includes disagreeing, although those who disagree with him are lower than those who disagree with fuel subsidies for four-wheeled vehicles," he said.
Another finding, namely fuel users who refuse price increases. They use Pertalite, Bio Solar, Pertamax, Pertamax Turbo fuels. those who refuse are Pertalite users.
In addition, the survey revealed that people prefer to provide fuel subsidies in the form of discounts on direct cash assistance. Because, the discount makes the price of fuel cheaper.
On the other hand, the survey proves that many respondents are interested in targeted fuel subsidies. Supervision was carried out on 5-10 September 2022. A total of 1,215 respondents were involved through the random digit dialing (RDD) technique or choosing a sample of telephone numbers at random.
The survey's margin of error is estimated at 2.9 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Interviews of respondents were conducted by telephone.