Indonesia is Expected to Become a Major Player in Islamic Finance

The initial stage of the development of the Islamic Financial Center is the construction of the Syariah Tower Building, which on August 23, 2022 has carried out the topping off which was inaugurated by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin and is expected to be completed in February 2023. This building is a symbol of hopes and aspirations to make Indonesia as a major player in Islamic finance.
"In this development, foreign investors, Malaysia, joined to enter Indonesia. Agung Sedayu Group, Salim Group, and Matrix from Malaysia jointly developed an area of ??23.5 ha," said Corporate Marketing & Promotion Director Agung Sedayu Evelina Setiawan Group, in a written statement, Friday, September 16, 2022.
"So the center of sharia business activities is not only in Indonesia, we hope that in Southeast Asia and even the whole of Asia. Later it will be centered here," he added.
In its development, the Islamic Financial Center will be equipped with office buildings, retail facilities, as well as various other facilities and infrastructure that can be used as a place for business, commerce, commercial, and even recreation.
This condition will open new jobs, new business opportunities that can improve the investment climate, drive halal industry activities, as well as sharia business and entrepreneurship. "I am proud of the presence of the Syariah Tower as a center for Islamic economic activities in Indonesia," said MUI Deputy Chairperson Marsudi Syuhud.
On the other hand, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is optimistic that Indonesia will become the world's largest halal producer in 2024 given the rapid growth of the domestic sharia economy. Therefore, various kinds of related parties need to jointly support the Islamic economy in the country.
"Currently all stakeholders are buzzing Islamic economics as an economic jihad carried out in congregation," Ma'ruf said.