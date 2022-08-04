English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Calls for Stronger Green Economy Cooperation between ASEAN, South Korea

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 13:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has emphasized the importance of the ASEAN-South Korea partnership to increase cooperation in the green economy sector. 
 
This was conveyed by Foreign Minister Retno at the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Ministerial Meeting held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today, August 4, 2022.
 
"South Korea is one of ASEAN's important partners. During the pandemic, the ASEAN-South Korea partnership has worked well in handling the pandemic. In the future, this partnership is important to boost post-pandemic economic recovery," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry in a press release on Thursday.

In the context of economic recovery, at the meeting, Indonesia focused on cooperation in the green economy sector, including the issue of energy transition. 
 
According to Foreign Minister Retno, energy transition is not an easy task because large investment and technology transfer cooperation are required. 
 
"Indonesia appreciates South Korea's contribution to the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF). ACGF is an ASEAN infrastructure fund initiative that supports Southeast Asian countries through technical assistance and funding of sustainable infrastructure projects," the Foreign Ministry stated.

 
(WAH)
