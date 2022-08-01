English  
The year-to-date inflation rate was 3.85 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 4.94% in July 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 August 2022 13:28
Jakarta: Indonesia's inflation rate in July 2022 was 0.64 percent, with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 111.80, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has said. 
 
All of the 90 CPI cities surveyed recorded inflation. 
 
Kendari had the highest inflation of 2.27 percent with a CPI of 113.98, while Pematang Siantar and Tanjung had the lowest inflation of 0.04 percent with CPI of 112.53 and 113.88, respectively.

Inflation occurred as the prices went up as indicated by the increase in most of the expenditure groups indices, namely: Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 1.16 percent; Clothing and Footwear Group of 0.23 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 0.47 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 0.25 percent; Health Group of 0.08 percent; Transport Group of 1.13 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 0.33 percent; Education Group of 0.34 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 0.34 percent; Personal Care and Other Services Group of 0.27 percent.
 
On the other hand, Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group recorded a deflation of 0.01 percent.
 
"The year-to-date inflation rate (July 2022 compared to December 2021) was 3.85 percent, and the year-on-year inflation (July 2022 compared to July 2021) was 4.94 percent," BPS said in a press release on Monday.

Core Inflation

The Core Component increased by 0.28 percent in July 2022. 
 
The year-to-date inflation rate of the Core Component (July 2022 compared to December 2021) was 2.11 percent. 
 
The year-on-year inflation of the Core Component (July 2022 compared to July 2021) was 2.86 percent.

 
(WAH)
