Red cooking oil is an alternative solution to ordinary cooking oil. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Resolute in Anticipating Food, Energy Crises: Trade Minister

Antara • 18 July 2022 19:09
Jakarta: Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan highlighted the government's seriousness in anticipating the food and energy crises in accordance with President Joko Widodo's directives.
 
"First, we had a meeting chaired by President (Jokowi) regarding food and energy. Looking at the world situation, we really have to anticipate these two areas," Hasan remarked after attending a limited cabinet meeting held to discuss the palm oil downstreaming issue at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.
 
Jokowi reminded his ministers that the world was currently reeling from the food and energy crises for which he urged all relevant ministries and institutions (K/L) to pay close attention to the problem.

"Apart from anticipating the crises, this could also be an opportunity for Indonesia. Hence, this anticipatory step could be an opportunity for us to increase production and also exports," the minister affirmed.
 
The issue of palm oil derivative products was discussed at the meeting.
 
Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki confirmed that the government will develop cooperatives-based palm oil derivative product, notably red edible oil.
 
Red cooking oil is an alternative solution to ordinary cooking oil. Red edible oil is cheaper in price though the protein and vitamin A content is higher, according to the minister. 
 
(WAH)
