Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Indonesia Urges G20 Members to Strengthen Multilateralism

English G20 g20 presidency energy
Eko Nordiansyah • 02 June 2022 12:03
Jakarta: Indonesia's G20 presidency aims to support a global economic recovery that benefits all, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has stated.
 
During its G20 presidency, Indonesia would focus on three priority areas, namely global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition.
 
According to the Indonesian minister, G20 members should strengthen multilateralism and build a more effective global partnership.
 
"As a consensus-based forum, we encourage G20 members to work together to balance interests across diverse memberships, and to ensure no one is left behind," he said in a written statement, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Regarding the issue of energy transition, the energy sector is the source of about three quarters of greenhouse gas emissions. 
 
Therefore, the G20 framework that could support energy transition could be a major step forward for the global economy.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
