English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

G20 Secures $1.1 Billion for Pandemic Preparedness

English G20 finance covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 22 June 2022 14:59
Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the G20 members had managed to secure funding of US$1.1 billion for the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF).
 
The funds are secured for preparedness, prevention, and response (PPR) to the pandemic.
 
"Commitment to contribute nearly US$1.1 billion has been secured for FIF for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," the minister noted at the press conference of the 1st G20 Finance and Health Ministerial Meeting attended by ANTARA here on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Sri Mulyani said the funding was a commitment from G20 member countries and included a contribution of US$50 million from Indonesia.
 
She explained that the FIF mechanism is a new form of multilateral financing dedicated to addressing the financing gap for preparedness, prevention, and response to the pandemic.
 
This FIF will be placed at the World Bank while its governance and operational arrangements are still being discussed until the plan for a formal announcement of its formation at the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2022.
 
This effort is a commitment of the Indonesian G20 Presidency to providing tangible results that not only support but also contribute to the proposal for the establishment of the FIF.
 
"The leaders agreed that financing for pandemic preparedness needs to continue to be built adequately and sustainably to be able to create and explore new financing mechanisms," Sri Mulyani explained.
 
Apart from discussions on the FIF, the 1st G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting (JFHMM) under Indonesia's G20 Presidency also discussed some of the progress made by the Joint Finance and Health Task Force (JFHTF).
 
The progress includes the development of a coordination plan between finance and health for preparedness, prevention, and response to the pandemic.
 
The results of the JFHMM will be discussed at the Meeting of the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank in July and followed up during the next JFHTF towards the 2nd JFHMM in November 2022.
 
"Hence, this will be an ongoing discussion, and I am sure that a lot of feedback has been given and discussion conducted today,” he stated. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English
covid-19 cases
Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

English
jakarta
Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1
Olahraga

Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan
Internasional

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan <i>Helpdesk</i>
Nasional

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan Helpdesk

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT
Ekonomi

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross
Hiburan

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross "Sheila On 7" sampai Sir Dandy

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!