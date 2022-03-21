English  
Businesses need innovative skills and training courses catered for MSMEs. (Photo: asean.org)
Enhancing ASEAN SME Academy to Accelerate COVID-19 Recovery

English asean united states southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 March 2022 15:44
Jakarta: The US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC), the US Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced a plan to redesign the ASEAN SME Academy, an ongoing e-learning platform for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Southeast Asia initially launched in 2016.
 
Managed by the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (ACCMSME) under the leadership of the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry — Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (DTI-BSMED), the Academy features interactive online courses in finance, branding, marketing, trade, and technology to accelerate MSMEs’ growth and equip them for success in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"The ASEAN SME Academy is a one-stop-shop for the region’s MSMEs, which comprise up to 99 percent of Southeast Asia’s firms and employ a regional average of 85 percent of its workforce," said Ambassador Ted Osius, President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, in a media release on Monday.

"The redesigned platform will be user-friendly, content-rich, and accessible in at least two key regional languages. We’re upgrading the Academy to reach many more MSMEs and give them the tools to grow their businesses as the region emerges from the pandemic," Osius said.
 

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MSMEs in the region quickly discovered that they need to adapt to new ways of operating, adopt new proven business practices, and pursue opportunities for future growth. 
 
These businesses need innovative skills and training courses catered for MSMEs, with a focus on COVID-19 recovery through enhanced digital and traditional skills.
 
 "The United States continues to proudly support the growth and expansion of MSMEs to benefit the region," said Kate Rebholz, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the U.S. Mission to ASEAN. 
 
"Strengthening the ASEAN SME Academy platform provides the opportunity for small businesses to accelerate their post-pandemic recovery and offers new tools to help them thrive, expand, and further contribute to the region’s prosperity," Rebholz said.
 
As part of the US objective to drive regional prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, USAID partners with ASEAN to promote prosperity and security through economic inclusion, women’s empowerment, and good governance. 
 
The new version of the ASEAN SME Academy jointly supported by ACCMSME, USAID, and US-ABC will cater to the needs of business owners and private citizens through a new design to improve accessibility and enhance learning experience and will feature more online courses and customized capacity building programmes needed for businesses to recover stronger from COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
The redesigned flagship initiative will be unveiled in April 2022.  
 
The Academy also contributes to the implementation of the ASEAN Strategic Action Plan for SME Development 2016 – 2025 which envisions to create globally competitive MSMEs that are seamlessly integrated into the ASEAN community by focusing on initiatives to promote productivity, technology, and innovation; increase access to finance, expand market access and globalisation; enhance policy and regulatory environment and encourage entrepreneurship and human capital development.
 
(WAH)
