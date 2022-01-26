English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is prioritizing three main issues for its G20 Presidency—transition to sustainable energy, global health system, and economic and digital transformation. (Photo:medcom.id)
Indonesia is prioritizing three main issues for its G20 Presidency—transition to sustainable energy, global health system, and economic and digital transformation. (Photo:medcom.id)

Indonesia to Underline Key Points of Energy Transition at G20

English energy technology G20
Antara • 26 January 2022 13:42
Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will elaborate the main focus for energy transition, from energy security to technology, in the discussion and cooperation forum of the G20 Summit.
 
Head of the Communication, Public Information, and Cooperation Bureau at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Agung Pribadi said Indonesia is prioritizing three main issues for its G20 Presidency—transition to sustainable energy, global health system, and economic and digital transformation.
 
"The Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) is focusing on energy security, access, and efficiency, as well as the transition to low-carbon energy systems, including investment and innovation in cleaner and more efficient technologies," he informed here on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia has divided the G20 issue discussions between two tracks—the Sherpa Track and Financial Track, he said.
 
The Sherpa Track addresses non-financial economic issues such as energy, infrastructure development, tourism, digital economy, education, labor, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, health, anti-corruption, environment, and climate change, he explained.
 
Meanwhile, the Financial Track prioritizes six issues related to the economy, which are exit policy for post-pandemic global economic recovery, the impact of COVID-19 on the real sector, digital payment systems, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, and international taxation, he added.
 
The Indonesian government has appointed Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, as the spokesperson for the Sherpa Track. Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi is co-chairing as the vice spokesperson.
 
Then, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo have been appointed as spokespersons for the Finance Track.
 
Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G. Plate, has been designated the G20 general spokesperson. Meanwhile, chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Office, Moeldoko, has been tasked with communicating special issues related to the President's policy.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australian Agriculture Minister Visits Indonesia to Strengthen Relations

Australian Agriculture Minister Visits Indonesia to Strengthen Relations

English
Australia
Wastewater Testing Can Improve Latin America's COVID-19 Response: Report

Wastewater Testing Can Improve Latin America's COVID-19 Response: Report

English
latin america
ASEAN Launches SME Information, Business Matching Portal

ASEAN Launches SME Information, Business Matching Portal

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polda Jatim Bongkar Sindikat Investasi Bodong Alkes Capai Rp30 Miliar
Nasional

Polda Jatim Bongkar Sindikat Investasi Bodong Alkes Capai Rp30 Miliar

Resmi, Sevilla Pinjam Anthony Martial dari Manchester United
Olahraga

Resmi, Sevilla Pinjam Anthony Martial dari Manchester United

Proyeksi Ekonomi 2022 Dibayangi Perkembangan Covid-19
Ekonomi

Proyeksi Ekonomi 2022 Dibayangi Perkembangan Covid-19

P2G Desak Anies Hentikan PTM 100% di Jakarta
Pendidikan

P2G Desak Anies Hentikan PTM 100% di Jakarta

Warna-Warni Baru Royal Enfield 650 Twin
Otomotif

Warna-Warni Baru Royal Enfield 650 Twin

Cara Buat EmojiMix yang Viral di TikTok
Teknologi

Cara Buat EmojiMix yang Viral di TikTok

Pemeriksaan Pesta saat Lockdown Jadi Pukulan Baru bagi PM Inggris
Internasional

Pemeriksaan Pesta saat Lockdown Jadi Pukulan Baru bagi PM Inggris

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria
Hiburan

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!