Indonesia to Underline Key Points of Energy Transition at G20

Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will elaborate the main focus for energy transition, from energy security to technology, in the discussion and cooperation forum of the G20 Summit.
Head of the Communication, Public Information, and Cooperation Bureau at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Agung Pribadi said Indonesia is prioritizing three main issues for its G20 Presidency—transition to sustainable energy, global health system, and economic and digital transformation.
"The Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) is focusing on energy security, access, and efficiency, as well as the transition to low-carbon energy systems, including investment and innovation in cleaner and more efficient technologies," he informed here on Tuesday.
Indonesia has divided the G20 issue discussions between two tracks—the Sherpa Track and Financial Track, he said.
The Sherpa Track addresses non-financial economic issues such as energy, infrastructure development, tourism, digital economy, education, labor, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, health, anti-corruption, environment, and climate change, he explained.
Meanwhile, the Financial Track prioritizes six issues related to the economy, which are exit policy for post-pandemic global economic recovery, the impact of COVID-19 on the real sector, digital payment systems, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, and international taxation, he added.
The Indonesian government has appointed Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, as the spokesperson for the Sherpa Track. Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi is co-chairing as the vice spokesperson.
Then, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo have been appointed as spokespersons for the Finance Track.
Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G. Plate, has been designated the G20 general spokesperson. Meanwhile, chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Office, Moeldoko, has been tasked with communicating special issues related to the President's policy.