The international community needs to close the gap between visionary statements of ambition. (Photo: medcom.id)
The international community needs to close the gap between visionary statements of ambition. (Photo: medcom.id)

Countries Urged to Address Social, Economic Fall-out of COVID-19 Pandemic

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic workers
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 February 2022 14:24
Geneva: International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General, Guy Ryder, has urged the international community to close the gap between visionary statements of ambition and the collective action that’s needed to address the social and economic fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
In remarks at the opening of the ILO’s Global Forum for a Human-centred Recovery on Tuesday, Ryder highlighted the inequalities, widened by the pandemic, which have hit the weakest hardest.
 
"The current trajectory, be it one of recovery, is prolonging and accentuating this divergence. We simply must act to check and reverse these dynamics, which otherwise will make our world more unfair and ultimately more dangerous," he said in a press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"By building new and concrete lines of joint action and cooperation in each of the areas the forum will address – inclusive growth and decent jobs, universal social protection, protecting workers and sustaining enterprises, and a just transition to carbon neutrality – we can contribute importantly to a breakthrough scenario with tangible consequences," he added.
 
The three-day Forum brings together heads of State and Government, heads of international organizations and multilateral development banks, and employers’ and workers’ leaders from around the world to propose concrete actions that will strengthen the international response to the COVID-19 crisis.
 
The opening sessions included statements by a number of heads of state and government from all regions, and heads of international organizations, who joined the call for advancing a human-centred recovery through strengthened multilateral and tripartite cooperation. 
 
The first thematic session on the opening day covered ‘Decent jobs and inclusive economic growth’. 
 
Subsequent thematic sessions will focus on ‘Universal social protection’, ‘Protecting workers and sustaining enterprises’, and a ‘Just transition’. 
 
The Global Forum will close on Thursday with a session, ‘Toward a Human-Centred Recovery from the COVID-19  Crisis that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient’.
 
Participants will also examine the actions and investments needed to meet the ambition of the ILO Global Call to Action  and the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.
 
(WAH)
