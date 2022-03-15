English  
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono (Photo: BPS)
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono (Photo: BPS)

Indonesia Posts $3.83 Billion Trade Surplus in February: BPS

English BPS trade indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 15 March 2022 13:18
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of USD3.83 billion in February 2022. 
 
Last month, Indonesia's exports reached USD20.46 billion, while the country's imports were recorded at USD16.64 billion.
 
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said Indonesia's trade balance continued its positive trend. 
 
In fact, Indonesia has experienced a trade balance surplus for 22 months or almost two years.
 
"Indonesia's trade balance in February experienced a surplus of USD 3.83 billion," he said in a video conference, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, this positive trend needs to be maintained in the future so that Indonesia's economic recovery can take place more quickly.

 
(WAH)
