Indonesia Revokes Thousands of Mining, Forestry, Plantation Permits

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has revoked thousands of business permits in the mining, forestry, and plantation sectors that were deemed to not be in accordance with the original function, President Joko Widodo announced on Thursday.
"Mining, forestry, and state land use permits will continue to be evaluated. Permits that are not executed and not productive will be transferred to other parties. We will also revoke permits that are not in accordance with our regulations," he said at the Bogor Presidential Palace.
While issuing the statement, the President was accompanied by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif; Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning and head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Sofyan Djalil; Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar; and Minister of Investment and head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Bahlil Lahadalia.
"First, we have revoked 2,078 permits of mining companies because they never submitted a work plan. We have given them permits but it has not been implemented yet," he explained.
Such practices have led to the use of natural resources being held up, impeding efforts to improve people's welfare, he said.
"Secondly, we have also revoked 192 forestry sector permits covering an area of 3,126,439 hectares," he noted.
The permits were revoked for inactivity, not making a work plan, and neglect, he said.
"Third, we have revoked the land title for industrial purposes (HGU) for 34,448 hectares of abandoned land. Of the land, 25,128 hectares belonged to 12 legal entities, while the remaining 9,320 hectares were part of abandoned HGUs belonging to 24 legal entities," he informed.
The head of state said that revamping and controlling these business permits is an integral part of improving the governance of mining, forestry, and other permits.
"The government continues to make improvements by providing transparent and accountable business license facilities, but we will definitely revoke permits that have been misused," Widodo emphasized.
The government will continue to improve the management of natural resources to create equity, transparency, and fairness to correct inequality, injustice, and natural disasters, he said.