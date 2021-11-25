Indonesian Economy Should Produce Finished Goods: Jokowi

Jakarta: The investment currently needed by Indonesia is the investment of finished goods or semi-finished goods, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
According to the Head of State, Indonesian economy must aim to obtain more added value that brings an impact on economic growth, national income, and purchasing power.
Indonesia’s economy, previously based on raw materials from the natural resources must be shifted in stages to semi-finished goods, finished goods," the President said during the inauguration of the 2021 National Coordination Meeting and Investment Service Award at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in South Jakarta on Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian economy has been hit hard by global uncertainties.
Therefore, investment realization is of particular importance because it serves as an anchor for economic recovery.
If the Indonesian government focuses too much on the State Budget, President Jokowi, the country will see a budget deficit.