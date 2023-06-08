Close to Singapore, Vice President Asks Batam to Develop Commodities for Export

"(Batam) has the closest area to Singapore, we take a closer look at what the real needs are. If we can supply, we better supply, not from other countries," said Ma'ruf while visiting the modern hydroponic farm Batamindo Green Farm in Southlink Tiban, Batam City , Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Ma'ruf explained that several commodities exported from China to Singapore took a long time, up to two weeks. So that Batam has a great opportunity to increase its various commodities for export.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"This means that in terms of time in terms of transportation from a distance, of course it is more profitable, of course the quality must be the same (with China)," he explained.
Currently, Batam, said Ma'ruf, has been exporting broiler chicken, hydroponic vegetables and others to Singapore. He considered Batam to have the potential to export chicken eggs to meat cuts.
"We are proud because we can export this to Singapore, not only made in Thailand, Malaysia, China, but we are also proud of Indonesia," said Ma'ruf.