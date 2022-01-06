English  
The dam has a capacity of 14.4 million cubic meters.
The dam has a capacity of 14.4 million cubic meters.

Randugunting Dam Expected to Provide Optimal Irrigation for Agricultural Land

English agriculture president joko widodo central java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2022 12:36
Jakarta: In a series of his working visit to Central Java province, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Randugunting Dam in Blora regency, Central Java province, Wednesday.
 
On that occasion, the farmers expressed hopes for the construction of the dam which has a capacity of 14.4 million cubic meters.
 
Sukarji, a farmer from Sekarsari village, expressed hope that the dam can benefit the entire people around Blora regency, Rembang regency, and Pati regency.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This rice plant requires optimal irrigation, so we hope that the Randugunting Dam can supply water to the Kedung Sapen Dam located in Rembang regency and can irrigate our villages in Sumber and Kaliori Districts," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
He also expressed hope that the dam, which is able to irrigate approximately 650 hectares of rice fields, can improve the living standards of farmers in the region.
 
Meanwhile, Syakib, a farmer from Jatihadi village, Rembang regency, expressed hope that the Government can work on other dams that are already shallow. According to him, the shallowed dams reduce its function so that the farmers can only rely on rain to irrigate their fields.
 
Another farmer named Supardi expressed gratitude for the existence of the Randugunting Dam. This onion farmer also expressed hope that the irrigation from the dam can be beneficial for his fellow farmers.
 
(WAH)
