English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of international tourist arrivals in March 2022 increased impressively. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of international tourist arrivals in March 2022 increased impressively. (Photo: medcom.id)

International Tourist Arrivals Up 206% in March 2022: BPS

English BPS tourism transportation
Antara • 09 May 2022 22:27
Jakarta: Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded 40,790 international tourist arrivals via the main entry points to Indonesia in March, an increase of 206.25 percent compared to March 2021.
 
"The number of international tourist arrivals in March 2022 increased impressively as compared to March 2021. Meanwhile, if compared to February 2022, the increase was 121.02 percent," head of BPS, Margo Yuwono, informed at a press conference here on Monday.
 
Of the foreign tourists arriving in March, 39,060 took air transportation, 1,409 used sea transportation, and 319 land transportation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The number of foreign tourists arriving by air transportation via the main entry points in March this year swelled by 203.94 percent compared to March 2021.
 
At Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, the number of international tourist arrivals jumped by a significant 487,133.33 percent—from just 3 arrivals to 14,617 arrivals.
 
The number of foreign tourist arrivals increased by 500 percent at Lombok Airport, West Nusa Tenggara, and 128.90 percent at Soekarno Hatta, Banten.
 
Meanwhile, the lowest increase of 9.62 percent was recorded at Juanda Airport.
 
Overall, the number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia through the main entry points from January to March 2022 reached 74.38 thousand, an increase of 228.24 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021.
 
Of the foreign tourists arriving in the January–March period, 71,450 used air transportation, 2,153 took sea transportation, and 779 land transportation.
 
According to Yuwono, the number of foreign tourists arriving in January–March this year was relatively high. However, when compared to 3 million arrivals during the same period in the previous years, the figure is still lower.
 
"This is a challenge for us all because foreign tourist arrivals have a big multiplier effect. If the tourism sector recovers, it will accelerate economic recovery in Indonesia," the BPS head remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Expedites Intervention Measures to Handle Acute Hepatitis

Jakarta Expedites Intervention Measures to Handle Acute Hepatitis

English
jakarta
Indonesia's Wholesale Price Index Up 0.97% in April 2022: BPS

Indonesia's Wholesale Price Index Up 0.97% in April 2022: BPS

English
mining
Community Activity Restrictions to Continue in Java, Bali

Community Activity Restrictions to Continue in Java, Bali

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Instruksikan Jajaran Tetap Fokus Tangani Covid-19
Nasional

Jokowi Instruksikan Jajaran Tetap Fokus Tangani Covid-19

Penduduk Usia Kerja Terdampak Covid-19 Turun 39,63%
Ekonomi

Penduduk Usia Kerja Terdampak Covid-19 Turun 39,63%

Jadwal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Terbaru, Ada Penyesuaian Waktu Pelaksanaan
Pendidikan

Jadwal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Terbaru, Ada Penyesuaian Waktu Pelaksanaan

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!
Olahraga

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina
Internasional

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini
Hiburan

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan
Otomotif

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat
Teknologi

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!