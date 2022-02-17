Minister Guarantees Stable Cooking Oil Supply in a Week

Makassar: Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi ensured stable availability of premium and simple packaged cooking oil in the next week, or at the latest, by the end of February 2022.
"I ensure that within the next week, (cooking oil supply) will return to normal. By the end of February, everything will be back to normal," Lutfi stated at the Pabaeng-baeng Market here on Thursday.
The minister ensured that oil stocks and prices would return to normal after the supply chain was disrupted, thereby causing shortages.
Lutfi then stated that the community required around 280 million liters of cooking oil this February, and this need would be met by the end of February.
"We need 280 million liters, and a third of which has been fulfilled until last Tuesday. Around 63 million liters of cooking oil have been distributed, and the situation has gradually improved," he remarked.
The minister stated that a disruption in the production and distribution of cooking oil resulted in a shortage of cooking oil in the market. However, currently, the supply has returned to normal.
"There is a problem in the operation. However, last Tuesday, it started operating again. God willing, everything will improve," he stated.
In the meantime, the minister explained that he had visited Makassar to ensure smooth distribution.
Lutfi then ensured that the supply of cooking oil would stabilize within a week.