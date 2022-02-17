English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
By the end of February, everything will be back to normal. (Photo: medcom.id)
By the end of February, everything will be back to normal. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Guarantees Stable Cooking Oil Supply in a Week

English trade south sulawesi palm oil
Antara • 17 February 2022 15:58
Makassar: Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi ensured stable availability of premium and simple packaged cooking oil in the next week, or at the latest, by the end of February 2022.
 
"I ensure that within the next week, (cooking oil supply) will return to normal. By the end of February, everything will be back to normal," Lutfi stated at the Pabaeng-baeng Market here on Thursday.
 
The minister ensured that oil stocks and prices would return to normal after the supply chain was disrupted, thereby causing shortages.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Lutfi then stated that the community required around 280 million liters of cooking oil this February, and this need would be met by the end of February.
 
"We need 280 million liters, and a third of which has been fulfilled until last Tuesday. Around 63 million liters of cooking oil have been distributed, and the situation has gradually improved," he remarked.
 
The minister stated that a disruption in the production and distribution of cooking oil resulted in a shortage of cooking oil in the market. However, currently, the supply has returned to normal.
 
"There is a problem in the operation. However, last Tuesday, it started operating again. God willing, everything will improve," he stated.
 
In the meantime, the minister explained that he had visited Makassar to ensure smooth distribution.
 
Lutfi then ensured that the supply of cooking oil would stabilize within a week.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Isolation Beds in Indonesia's Hospitals Still Adequate: Health Ministry

Isolation Beds in Indonesia's Hospitals Still Adequate: Health Ministry

English
covid-19
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Urged to Strengthen Cooperation

G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Urged to Strengthen Cooperation

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Aiming to Lift 3 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

Indonesia Aiming to Lift 3 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
2 Dosen Unsri Pelaku Pelecehan Seksual Didakwa Pasal Pencabulan
Nasional

2 Dosen Unsri Pelaku Pelecehan Seksual Didakwa Pasal Pencabulan

Sirkuit Mandalika Penuhi Kualifikasi Dunia usai Top Speed di Atas Target
Olahraga

Sirkuit Mandalika Penuhi Kualifikasi Dunia usai Top Speed di Atas Target

Kemendikbudristek Bakal Hapus Mata Pelajaran PPKn Mulai Juli 2022, Ini Penggantinya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Bakal Hapus Mata Pelajaran PPKn Mulai Juli 2022, Ini Penggantinya

Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Setimpal dengan Biaya Pemulihan
Ekonomi

Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Setimpal dengan Biaya Pemulihan

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023
Teknologi

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023

Ferrari Purosangue Siap Lahir Tahun Ini
Otomotif

Ferrari Purosangue Siap Lahir Tahun Ini

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan
Internasional

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin
Hiburan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!