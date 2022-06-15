English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia recorded a lower external debt position in April 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia recorded a lower external debt position in April 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's External Debt Down to $409.5 Billion

English debt Bank Indonesia indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 June 2022 11:50
Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a lower external debt position in April 2022, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said. 
 
At the end of April 2022, the position of external debt in Indonesia stood at USD409.5 billion, down from USD412.1 billion in the previous month. 
 
Such conditions were primarily explained by a lower debt position in the public sector (Government and Central Bank). 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Annually, therefore, the position of external debt experienced a deeper 2.2% (yoy) contraction in April 2022, after declining 1.0% (yoy) the month earlier.
 
"Government external debt maintained a downward trend in April 2022," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
The position of government external debt reduced to USD190.5 billion in the reporting period from USD196.2 billion in March 2022. 
 
Annually, government external debt contracted 7.3% (yoy), deeper than the previous month’s contraction of 3.4% (yoy). 
 
The decline stemmed from several series of government securities (SBN) maturing in April 2022, coupled with a rebalancing of placements by non-resident investors spurred by persistently high global financial market uncertainty. 
 
Loans also experienced a net payment as loan repayments were higher than withdrawals to support priority project and program funding. 
 
The current position of government external debt is considered safe and manageable in terms of short-term refinancing risk, considering that 99.96% is dominated by long-term maturities.
 
"Private external debt increased slightly compared with the conditions one month earlier," he stated.
 
The position of private external debt in April 2022 increased marginally by 0.03% (yoy) to reach USD210.2 billion after contracting 1.6% (yoy) the month earlier. 
The uptick was triggered by 0.5% (yoy) growth of external debt at non-financial corporations, increased from 0.7% (yoy) contraction in the previous month, dominated by corporate global bonds issued in the mining and drilling sector. 
 
In addition, external debt at financial corporations experienced a shallower 1.9% (yoy) contraction in the reporting period compared with 5.0% (yoy) contraction in March 2022. 
 
By sector, the main contributors to private external debt in the reporting period were insurance and financial services, mining and drilling, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply as well as the manufacturing industry, accounting for 77.1% of total private external debt. 
 
Furthermore, 75.7% of total private external debt was dominated by long-term tenors.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Culinary, Dances Enliven ASEAN Food Festival in Philippines

Indonesian Culinary, Dances Enliven ASEAN Food Festival in Philippines

English
food
Bali, Java to Face Water Scarcity: Minister

Bali, Java to Face Water Scarcity: Minister

English
water
Task Force Identifies Factors Driving Uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

Task Force Identifies Factors Driving Uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Utang Luar Negeri Indonesia April 2022 Turun ke USD409,5 Miliar
Ekonomi

Utang Luar Negeri Indonesia April 2022 Turun ke USD409,5 Miliar

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?
Hiburan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?

Indonesia Open: Praveen/Melati Tanpa Kesulitan di Babak Pertama
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Praveen/Melati Tanpa Kesulitan di Babak Pertama

AS Dukung Selat Taiwan Sebagai Jalur Air Internasional
Internasional

AS Dukung Selat Taiwan Sebagai Jalur Air Internasional

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing
Teknologi

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing

Rakernas NasDem Diawali Gelar Apel Siaga Dipimpin Surya Paloh
Nasional

Rakernas NasDem Diawali Gelar Apel Siaga Dipimpin Surya Paloh

Giliran Bekasi Menggelar Street Race, Ini Lokasi & Tanggalnya
Otomotif

Giliran Bekasi Menggelar Street Race, Ini Lokasi & Tanggalnya

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman
Pendidikan

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!