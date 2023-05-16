Smooth Fluid is an innovative product of Pertamina's Children of State Officers from Research & Technology Innovation (RTI) and upstream innovation.
This product is used as a base fluid which is the main component of oil-based mud used by oil and gas companies or Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) in drilling for oil or gas.
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga through Corporate Sales Regional West Java (JBB) succeeded in distributing the initial SF for drilling in the Pangkah Block which is located in the East Java Sea.
With the increase in users of SF products, Pertamina SF is increasingly interested in drilling. The distribution of SF products to the oil and gas block owned by PGN Saka is a clear form of strong collaboration between subholdings at Pertamina.
"Smooth Fluid products, which are domestically produced, are proven to be able to compete with imported products. In addition to increasing TKDN, Smooth Fluid has proven advantages and qualities that can increase effectiveness and efficiency in drilling applications," said JBB Region Manager Corporate Sales, Arif Rahman in a statement written, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Currently, Pertamina has also developed product SF-04 produced by the Cilacap Refinery and Product SF-02 produced by the Dumai Refinery to bring Smooth Fluid products closer to KKKS customers to support upstream oil and gas activities in Indonesia.
Area Manager Communication, Relations & CSR Pertamina Patra Niaga West Java Region, Eko Kristiawan added that Smooth Fluid itself is an environmentally friendly innovative product of the nation's children.
"Apart from the high TKDN level (92 percent for product SF-02 and 75 percent for product SF-05) this product has excellent stability and rheology and also most importantly is friendly to the environment with very low aromatic and sulfur content," explained Eco. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)