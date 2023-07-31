English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

Indonesia Ready to Move Forward Fast and Equitable ASEAN Economic Growth

Angga Bratadharma • 31 July 2023 18:47
Lombok: The Momentum as the 2023 ASEAN Chair is used by Indonesia to encourage economic growth in ASEAN countries not only to grow faster but also evenly. This is important in order to prevent inequality and in the hope of sustainable development.
 
Quoting his written statement, Monday, 31 July 2023, after several strategic meetings were previously held, Indonesia again united ASEAN countries in The 44th Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration and Related Meetings which was held in Lombok on 29-31 July 2023.
 
After leading the 44th HLTF-EI Retreat meeting (session: AEC Post-2025 Vision) and The 44th HLTF-EI Meeting (plenary), Deputy for International Economic Cooperation Coordination of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Edi Prio Pambudi said that the meeting was a high-level meeting to produce recommendations related to economic pillars.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This will be conveyed to the level of heads of state/head of government at the ASEAN Summit which will be held in Jakarta in September.
 
"Of course it will not stop at recommendations, but the main thing is how to follow up on these recommendations so that this year's ASEAN Chair which is held in Indonesia, before moving to the next country, namely Laos, can be achieved, can produce concrete results that can be felt up to the community level,” said Deputy Edi.
 
Furthermore, Edi explained that the high-level meeting which took place in a friendly atmosphere also discussed new matters related to frameworks related to the blue economy, efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the carbon neutrality strategy, and various other important issues, including electric vehicles.
 
Regarding the blue economy framework or an economy based on water resources, Edi conveyed that this does not only apply to countries that have seas, but also countries that have rivers and others.
 
"Therefore, it was also discussed how to explore the economic potentials in these countries based on water resources which can be optimized as a new energy source or a new economic source. Now, this is what was proposed earlier so that all ASEAN countries can support it later," he said.
 
"Because we know that ASEAN has a group of countries that are based on islands, but there are also countries whose basis is like continents. Now this is what is then connected," concluded Edi.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. FOTO: Medcom.id

Indonesia Siap Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi ASEAN yang Cepat dan Merata

DPR Bawa Gagasan Keterwakilan Perempuan ke Sidang Umum AIPA

Negara Anggota ASEAN Punya Kepentingan Amankan Ketahanan Energi

BACA JUGA
Surya Paloh Optimistic that NasDem will win the 2024 election

Surya Paloh Optimistic that NasDem will win the 2024 election

English
NasDem
62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

English
Jokowi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Milan Boyong Chukwueze dari Villarreal
Olahraga

Milan Boyong Chukwueze dari Villarreal

Resmi, Puspom TNI Tetapkan Tersangka Kabasarnas dan Letkol Afri
Nasional

Resmi, Puspom TNI Tetapkan Tersangka Kabasarnas dan Letkol Afri

Unesa Buka Prodi Kedokteran, Pendaftaran Camaba Mulai 1 Agustus
Pendidikan

Unesa Buka Prodi Kedokteran, Pendaftaran Camaba Mulai 1 Agustus

Hadapi El Nino, Bapanas Pastikan Stok Pangan Aman hingga Akhir 2023
Ekonomi

Hadapi El Nino, Bapanas Pastikan Stok Pangan Aman hingga Akhir 2023

Marak Aksi Pembakaran Al-Quran, Menlu Denmark: Tak Sesuai Nilai di Masyarakat
Internasional

Marak Aksi Pembakaran Al-Quran, Menlu Denmark: Tak Sesuai Nilai di Masyarakat

Catat Nih, 3 Cara Mengunci Folder di Laptop dan PC, Agar Tidak Dibuka Orang Lain!
Teknologi

Catat Nih, 3 Cara Mengunci Folder di Laptop dan PC, Agar Tidak Dibuka Orang Lain!

Mazda Pastikan Aman Tegak Pertamax Green
Otomotif

Mazda Pastikan Aman Tegak Pertamax Green

Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Penyebab Feng Shui Rumah Buruk, Apa Saja?
Properti

Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Penyebab Feng Shui Rumah Buruk, Apa Saja?

Hyunjae Ingin Kunjungi Bogor Bareng Member The Boyz
Hiburan

Hyunjae Ingin Kunjungi Bogor Bareng Member The Boyz

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!