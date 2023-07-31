Indonesia Ready to Move Forward Fast and Equitable ASEAN Economic Growth

Quoting his written statement, Monday, 31 July 2023, after several strategic meetings were previously held, Indonesia again united ASEAN countries in The 44th Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration and Related Meetings which was held in Lombok on 29-31 July 2023.
After leading the 44th HLTF-EI Retreat meeting (session: AEC Post-2025 Vision) and The 44th HLTF-EI Meeting (plenary), Deputy for International Economic Cooperation Coordination of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Edi Prio Pambudi said that the meeting was a high-level meeting to produce recommendations related to economic pillars.
This will be conveyed to the level of heads of state/head of government at the ASEAN Summit which will be held in Jakarta in September.
"Of course it will not stop at recommendations, but the main thing is how to follow up on these recommendations so that this year's ASEAN Chair which is held in Indonesia, before moving to the next country, namely Laos, can be achieved, can produce concrete results that can be felt up to the community level,” said Deputy Edi.
Furthermore, Edi explained that the high-level meeting which took place in a friendly atmosphere also discussed new matters related to frameworks related to the blue economy, efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the carbon neutrality strategy, and various other important issues, including electric vehicles.
Regarding the blue economy framework or an economy based on water resources, Edi conveyed that this does not only apply to countries that have seas, but also countries that have rivers and others.
"Therefore, it was also discussed how to explore the economic potentials in these countries based on water resources which can be optimized as a new energy source or a new economic source. Now, this is what was proposed earlier so that all ASEAN countries can support it later," he said.
"Because we know that ASEAN has a group of countries that are based on islands, but there are also countries whose basis is like continents. Now this is what is then connected," concluded Edi.