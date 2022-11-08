English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ADB is committed to Uzbekistan’s strategic development. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB is committed to Uzbekistan’s strategic development. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Supports Uzbekistan's Shift to Green Economy

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 14:09
Tashkent: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will continue supporting Uzbekistan’s reforms and efforts to shift to a green economy while helping the country manage the impact of external shocks, ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen said in a series of meetings with senior government officials.
 
During his visit to Uzbekistan, the ADB Vice President met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, and ADB Governor Jamshid Khodjaev; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov; and ADB Alternate Governor and Director General of the Strategic Reforms Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Vafaev.
 
"ADB is committed to Uzbekistan’s strategic development and reform priorities," said Chen in a media release on Monday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We’re currently developing a new country partnership strategy, and we aim to support the government's ambition to green the economy and boost resilience by improving human capital development, including education, health care, and social protection. We’ll also continue helping to enhance the country’s competitiveness by promoting greater private sector participation," he added.
 
Last month, ADB approved a $500 million loan to help the government finance social protection, food security, and support businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among other external shocks.
 
To help improve food and water security in Uzbekistan, in September ADB approved a $150 million loan and a $3 million grant. 
 
To support renewable energy and energy efficiency, in the same month, the bank signed a private sector agreement to build a 500-megawatt wind power plant in Zarafshan city, Uzbekistan’s first wind power plant and the largest in Central Asia.         
 
Uzbekistan joined ADB in 1995. Since then, ADB has committed loans, grants, and technical assistance amounting to $10.5 billion to the country.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Unik! Ini Cara Pembuatan Uang Kertas secara Tradisional di Uzbekistan

Unik! Ini Cara Pembuatan Uang Kertas secara Tradisional di Uzbekistan

Indonesia, Uzbekistan Agree to Enhance Cooperation: Gobel

Bertemu Ketua Parlemen Uzbekistan, Puan Dorong Peningkatan Kerja Sama Halal Tourism

BACA JUGA
VP Outlines Indonesia's Views at COP27 in Egypt

VP Outlines Indonesia's Views at COP27 in Egypt

English
vice president maruf amin
Thousands of Children Fleeing Fighting in DR Congo: UNICEF

Thousands of Children Fleeing Fighting in DR Congo: UNICEF

English
children
FAO, IAEA Launch Seeds into Space

FAO, IAEA Launch Seeds into Space

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Prabowo Ogah Komentari Soal Sinyal Dukungan <i>Nyapres</i> dari Jokowi
Nasional

Prabowo Ogah Komentari Soal Sinyal Dukungan Nyapres dari Jokowi

BI Imbau Tetap Waspada Meski Ekonomi Indonesia Tetap Tumbuh
Ekonomi

BI Imbau Tetap Waspada Meski Ekonomi Indonesia Tetap Tumbuh

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

IMOS 2022 Ternyata Dinantikan, Ini Buktinya
Otomotif

IMOS 2022 Ternyata Dinantikan, Ini Buktinya

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Catat Nih! Ronaldo Nggak Bakal Rela Lihat Messi Angkat Trofi Piala Dunia
Olahraga

Catat Nih! Ronaldo Nggak Bakal Rela Lihat Messi Angkat Trofi Piala Dunia

Tata Cara dan Niat Salat Khusuf, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Hari Ini, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Tata Cara dan Niat Salat Khusuf, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Hari Ini, Yuk!

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!