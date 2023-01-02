Economic Conditions in Jakarta Expected to Improve in 2023: Acting Governor

"I am optimistic that economic activities in various sectors could grow and the standard of living of Jakarta residents would be more prosperous," said Heru while accompanying President Joko Widodo at Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Heru ensured that he would support business sector in Jakarta to run well. All traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are invited to innovate.
"Regarding the development of digital technology that is growing, all residents are encouraged to use it," he said.
Heru said that the new year should become a new momentum to grow further. Thus, various strategies and breakthroughs could occur and boost the capital's economy.
"Both conventional economy and digital economy, everything must be optimized," he explained.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?