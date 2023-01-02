English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Economic Conditions in Jakarta Expected to Improve in 2023: Acting Governor

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 02 January 2023 15:01
Jakarta: Acting Governor of Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, believes economic conditions in the capital of Indonesia will continue to improve in 2023.
 
"I am optimistic that economic activities in various sectors could grow and the standard of living of Jakarta residents would be more prosperous," said Heru while accompanying President Joko Widodo at Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta on Monday, January 2, 2023.
 
Heru ensured that he would support business sector in Jakarta to run well. All traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are invited to innovate.
 
"Regarding the development of digital technology that is growing, all residents are encouraged to use it," he said.
 
Heru said that the new year should become a new momentum to grow further. Thus, various strategies and breakthroughs could occur and boost the capital's economy.
 
"Both conventional economy and digital economy, everything must be optimized," he explained.

(WAH)

