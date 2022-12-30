English  
Perppu No. 2 of 2022 has been issued. (Photo: medcom.id)
President Jokowi Issue Regulation in Lieu of Law on Job Creation

Antara • 30 December 2022 20:12
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued and enacted government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) No. 2 of 2022 on Job Creation, as it is urgently needed to anticipate global conditions.
 
"Today, Perppu No. 2 of 2022 has been issued, dated December 30, 2022," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto remarked here on Friday.
 
Hartarto noted that the issuance and enactment of Perppu is an urgent need, as the government needs to bolster its anticipation of global conditions related to the economy and geopolitics.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In terms of the economy, Indonesia is facing a global recession, rising inflation, and the threat of stagflation. In addition, while 30 emerging developing countries have been listed, another 30 countries are still lining up to be on the list of IMF assistance beneficiaries.
 
"This crisis has become very real for emerging developing countries, and the government is also facing the Ukraine-Russia geopolitics and other conflicts that are not over. All countries are facing food, energy, financial, and climate change crises," he explained.
 
Hartarto remarked that President Jokowi had spoken with and informed Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR RI) Puan Maharani regarding the issuance of the Job Creation Perppu.
 
"In principle, the house speaker has been informed about the Perppu, and this is according to the law and regulations and also the Constitutional Court's (MK's) rulings," he added.
 
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD stated that the legal and regulatory aspects of the issuance of Perppu No.2 of 2022 are for urgent reasons in accordance with MK's ruling No. 138 / PUU-VII / 2009.
 
Mahfud, who was then the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, signed the ruling No. 138 / PUU-VII / 2009.
 
"There is an urgent need or a forcing crunch to resolve legal issues quickly with the law, but the legislation needed for that did not exist," Mahfud explained.
 
Hence, Perppu No. 2 of 2022 was promulgated to address the urgent need.
 
(WAH)

