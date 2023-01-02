In 2022, the Composite Stock Price Index of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) strengthened by 269 points or 4.08% from 6,581.4 to 6,850.6.
"If we look at our stock exchange, our capital market, we should be grateful because the index increased by 4.1% in 2022," President Jokowi told participants when he opened the first trading day of 2023 at the IDX in Jakarta on Monday, January 2, 2023.
"This is very good because stock exchanges in other countries experienced sharp declines," President Jokowi added.
Apart from that, market capitalization also grew by 15% to reach IDR9,499 trillion. According to the President, this is not a small number.
"This is not a small number. This is a big number in the midst of global economic challenges in 2022," said the former Mayor of Surakarta.
"We hope we can overcame the challenges in 2023 and economic uncertainties that are difficult to calculate. The national economy can grow above 5%. 2022, the economic growth will be confirmed to be above 5%," explained the President.
