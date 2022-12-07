Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso remarked that Indonesia's participation, as a partner country, in the world's largest industrial technology exhibition would demonstrate its efforts in economic transformation and post-pandemic economic recovery.
It will also exhibit the excellence, achievements, and resilience of the national industrial sector, Moegiarso noted in a statement here on Wednesday.
"We are sure that Hannover Messe will boost Indonesia's position, especially at various international forums and will bring real benefits," Moegiarso said.
Hannover Messe is an annual industrial exhibition held in Hannover, Germany, with attendees comprising 225 thousand visitors, on average, and large companies from across the globe joining in the event.
Hannover Messe will be held on April 17-21, 2023, where Indonesia plans to bring in around 150 exhibitors.
Business actors, industry players, and associations will hold various meetings at the Hannover Messe Forum and are expected to result in business agreements to boost the national economy.
Moegiarso said Indonesia's presence, as the official partner country, at the Hannover Messe 2023 also showed great concern and hope from the organizers and the German government.
It showcases Indonesia's significant role and position in the global economy, especially in the industrial sector, and could strengthen its relations with Germany.
"The industrial sector played a key role in the economy, with a contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) based on business fields in the third quarter of 2022 of 17.88 percent. This figure is still the largest as compared to other business fields, and the growth is still quite good at 4.83 percent," he remarked.