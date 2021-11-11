Gojek to Initiate Legal Action against GoTo Brand

Jakarta: PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa (Gojek), represented by Juniver Girsang & Partners, has said it plans to take legal action against PT Terbit Financial Technology (PT TFT) regarding the GoTo brand.
The step is in response to reports filed by PT TFT with the Jakarta Police against PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa and PT Tokopedia for alleged violations of the GoTo trademark, it said.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, Juniver Girsang & Partners claimed their client has full rights to the GoTo brand for the class of goods/services. According to them, another party cannot claim to be the sole owner of the trademark.
"Currently, PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa is in the process of registering the trademark 'GOTO', 'goto', 'goto financial' for 21 types of class of goods/services at the Directorate General of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia," the press release stated.
Furthermore, according to Juniver Girsang & Partners, there are indications that the complainant wants to shut down their client's business steps by claiming to be the only party that has the right to use the GoTo brand and prohibiting the client from using the brand for any reason and purpose.
Earlier, PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa and PT Tokopedia were officially merged under the GoTo umbrella, which stands for Gojek and Tokopedia. GoTo also has a payment and financial services business called GoTo Financial.
PT TFT through its attorney, Alfons Loemau, filed a complaint against Gojek and Tokopedia for using the same product name: GOTO. The only difference between the two lies in the use of capital letters, as they are both pronounced the same way, it said.
At TFT, the GOTO brand has been designated for an application in the field of open source software development services adopted by blockchains, it added.