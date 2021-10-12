Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed optimism that PT Freeport Indonesia's presence in the Gresik Special Economic Zone, East Java, would attract other industries to invest and continue their operations in the region."I am optimistic that PT Freeport Indonesia's presence in the Gresik Special Economic Zone would attract other industries to settle in the special economic zone, especially the copper-derivative industry actors," President Jokowi stated at the groundbreaking ceremony for Freeport's smelter factory in the Gresik Special Economic Zone, as viewed from the Presidential Secretariat official's YouTube account here on Tuesday.The president reiterated official support for investment in Indonesia by ensuring convenience on permit application and assistance for infrastructure construction. The government will coordinate with its regional counterparts to manage human resources for meeting the industry's requirements, he affirmed."Our goal is to advance the Gresik Special Economic Zone and to promote Indonesia as an investment destination," President Jokowi noted.Indonesia, as a country endowed with abundant natural resources, is among the countries with the largest proven copper reserves, thereby necessitating the construction of a smelter factory in Gresik, he noted.Jokowi stated that the Indonesian government's support for PT Freeport Indonesia's smelter construction work at the Gresik Special Economic Zone aims to facilitate the downstream process for raw copper, as the country should not allow the downstream process to be conducted overseas."We have been told that they have smelter factories in Spain and Japan, and this means those countries received greater benefits from the increasing resource value rather than the source country. We decided that PT Freeport Indonesia should establish its smelter in Gresik as a strategic step for the copper industry, especially after we hold the majority stake of 51 percent in the company," President Jokowi stated.