English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Fitch also forecast growth will accelerate to 6.8% in 2022.
Fitch also forecast growth will accelerate to 6.8% in 2022.

BI Committed to Maintaining Stability as Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating

English bank finance indonesian economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 November 2021 14:36
Jakarta: Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has affirmed Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating at BBB with a stable outlook, as announced on Monday. 
 
According to Fitch, key factors that support the affirmation are Indonesia's favorable medium-term growth outlook and low, but rising, government debt/GDP ratio. 
 
On the other hand, Fitch underscores challenges including a high dependence on external financing, low government revenue, and lagging structural features such as governance indicators and GDP per capita compared with other 'BBB' category countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In response, Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo stated that, 
 
"Fitch's affirmation on Indonesia's rating at BBB/stable outlook reflects the acknowledgement of Fitch, as one of leading rating agencies in the world, for Indonesia's macroeconomic and financial system stability that is maintained as well as medium-term economic prospects which remain strong amid uneven global economic recovery and uncertainty in global financial market," Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a press release on Tuesday. 
 
"This supported by the credibility of the policies and strong coordination of policy mix between Bank Indonesia and the Government. Going forward, Bank Indonesia will continue to closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, take the necessary policy measures to ensure macroeconomic and financial system stability and continue the synergy with the Government to accelerate the national economic recovery,"
 
Following the ease of Covid-19 cases after the high resurgence during June to August 2021, Fitch foresee Indonesian economy in 2021 have the potential to grow higher compare to their 3.2% forecast, supported by recovery of mobility and high export commodity prices. 
 
Fitch also forecast growth will accelerate to 6.8% in 2022, and remain at around 6% over the next few years, supported by the impact of Omnibus Law on Job Creation implementation on investment. 
 
Fitch previously maintained Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating at BBB with a Stable outlook on March 22, 2021.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Finance Ministry Readies Rp414 Trillion for 2022 National Economic Recovery Program

Finance Ministry Readies Rp414 Trillion for 2022 National Economic Recovery Program

English
finance
West Java Residents Urged to Avoid Long-Haul Travel

West Java Residents Urged to Avoid Long-Haul Travel

English
west java
Ministry optimistic of Closing Gender Pay Gap

Ministry optimistic of Closing Gender Pay Gap

English
women
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Denda Rp57 Juta Menanti Warga Austria yang Menolak Vaksinasi
Internasional

Denda Rp57 Juta Menanti Warga Austria yang Menolak Vaksinasi

Begini Gambaran Kondisi Saat Pandemi Jadi Endemi Covid-19
Nasional

Begini Gambaran Kondisi Saat Pandemi Jadi Endemi Covid-19

Hingga Akhir 2021, Setoran Hulu Migas ke Negara Diperkirakan Capai Rp178 Triliun
Ekonomi

Hingga Akhir 2021, Setoran Hulu Migas ke Negara Diperkirakan Capai Rp178 Triliun

Hati-Hati, Jaga Data Pribadi dari Stiker Add Yours Instagram!
Teknologi

Hati-Hati, Jaga Data Pribadi dari Stiker Add Yours Instagram!

Kabar Gembira! Program D2 Jalur Cepat Mulai Dibuka Tahun Depan
Pendidikan

Kabar Gembira! Program D2 Jalur Cepat Mulai Dibuka Tahun Depan

Lexus Bangun Charging Station Mobil Listrik Di Mall
Otomotif

Lexus Bangun Charging Station Mobil Listrik Di Mall

FIFA Umumkan Nominasi Pemain dan Pelatih Terbaik 2021
Olahraga

FIFA Umumkan Nominasi Pemain dan Pelatih Terbaik 2021

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021
Hiburan

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!