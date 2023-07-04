English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo: MI
President Joko Widodo. Photo: MI

Six Directions from Jokowi to Face Uncertain Global Situation

Ade Hapsari Lestarini • 04 July 2023 13:08
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo reminded his staff to be aware of the situation in the second half. This situation is still colored by unstable global conditions and ongoing political tensions.
 
Jokowi emphasized that the situation in the second half of 2023 is not easy, so we must be aware of several things, because the global environment is still unstable.
 
"Then be aware of geopolitical tensions that continue, this has an impact on the economy and weak trade activity," said the President, while chairing a Plenary Cabinet Session regarding the First Semester Report on the Implementation of the 2023 State Budget (APBN), reported from Setkab's website, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi also emphasized six things that the government must pay attention to in dealing with the second half of the situation.


Focus and be aware of potential crises

"First, focus on and be aware of potential crises, prioritizing the interests of the people and the national interest. Do not let political competition hinder government programs," said the President.

Make sure that income is not disturbed

Second, the President asked his staff to anticipate and project that state revenue would not be disrupted, including from taxes, customs and non-tax state revenue (PNBP).
 
The President revealed, based on the Minister of Finance's report, state revenues in the first semester of 2023 were still good.
 
"Tax revenue is not as high as last year, customs revenue and PNBP are also affected, because commodity prices are not as high as last year. Therefore, we must understand the risks and we must manage everything as best we can," he said.

Make sure that the second semester of Indonesia's economy is positive

Third, President Jokowi asked government officials to take steps to ensure that the Indonesian economy continues to grow positively in the second semester of 2023, including by boosting household consumption and maintaining the availability and prices of food ingredients which can have an impact on inflation.
 
"Continue to maintain inflation in the regions and ensure investment achievements are on target. This is key. Then for food, ensure the availability of fertilizer is right on target. Maintain monetary stability and banking sector stability, this is also very important," he explained.

Maximize the realization of National (APBN) dan Regional (APBD) Budget Spending

Fourth, the President reminded the central government and regional governments to maximize the realization of APBN and Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) spending. The President also reminded that government spending is effective and provides maximum benefits for the community.
 
"Prioritize spending on goods and capital on domestic products. Make sure all social assistance programs are distributed on time and the targets are also right, downstream industry, renewable energy infrastructure to a green economy, don't lose focus in this area. See and assess programs that are not yet operational in the APBN, what causes it and how it goes?


Anticipate dry season

Fifth, Jokowi asked government officials to anticipate the potential for a long dry season due to El Nino and the potential for forest and land fires.
 
"Even though it's real, we've built thousands, more than five thousand ponds, dams have also been completed 38, will be completed again to 61 next year, but still the water supply issues arround ponds and dams that have been built, really have to be managed well," he said.


Maintain political stability

Sixth, the President asked related officials to maintain political stability and public security in the 2024 election stages so that the election goes well.
 
"Continue to oversee non-judicial settlements of past gross human rights violations and carry out restoration of security in Papua as quickly as possible, especially in Nduga Regency, Intan Jaya, and in other regencies," he said.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo having a meet numbers of CEO's in Australia. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Invites Australian Entrepreneurs to Invest in Indonesia’s Priority Sectors

President Jokowi Visits Australia and Papua New Guinea, will meet with CEOs

President Jokowi: Sacrifice Demonstrates Gratitude

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Invites Australian Entrepreneurs to Invest in Indonesia’s Priority Sectors

Jokowi Invites Australian Entrepreneurs to Invest in Indonesia’s Priority Sectors

English
president joko widodo
Johnny G Plate will Defend Himself at the BTS 4G Corruption Trial

Johnny G Plate will Defend Himself at the BTS 4G Corruption Trial

English
Johnny G Plate
Tracing Lukas Enembe's Food Expense, which Reaches IDR1 Billion a Day

Tracing Lukas Enembe's Food Expense, which Reaches IDR1 Billion a Day

English
Lukas Enembe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Neymar Didenda Rp50 Miliar terkait Masalah Properti
Olahraga

Neymar Didenda Rp50 Miliar terkait Masalah Properti

Fitur e-Mirror di New XL7 Hybrid, Minimalkan Ruang Buta Pengemudi
Otomotif

Fitur e-Mirror di New XL7 Hybrid, Minimalkan Ruang Buta Pengemudi

Raih Juara Umum SEA Games ke-32, PB Esports Terima Penghargaan
Teknologi

Raih Juara Umum SEA Games ke-32, PB Esports Terima Penghargaan

Lebih Mahal dari Pertamax, Segini Harga Pertamax Green 95
Ekonomi

Lebih Mahal dari Pertamax, Segini Harga Pertamax Green 95

18 Kloter Jemaah Haji Pulang Perdana ke Tanah Air Hari Ini, Berikut Daftarnya
Nasional

18 Kloter Jemaah Haji Pulang Perdana ke Tanah Air Hari Ini, Berikut Daftarnya

PLN Group Buka Lowongan Kerja <i>Fresh Graduate</i> S1 hingga S2, Cek Syaratnya!
Pendidikan

PLN Group Buka Lowongan Kerja Fresh Graduate S1 hingga S2, Cek Syaratnya!

Bos Wagner Serukan Dukungan dan Rekrut Anggota Baru Meski Diultimatum Putin
Internasional

Bos Wagner Serukan Dukungan dan Rekrut Anggota Baru Meski Diultimatum Putin

Monita Tahalea dan Gaby Cristy Rilis Single Kolaborasi Bertema Persahabatan
Hiburan

Monita Tahalea dan Gaby Cristy Rilis Single Kolaborasi Bertema Persahabatan

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis
Properti

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!