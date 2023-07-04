Six Directions from Jokowi to Face Uncertain Global Situation

Jokowi emphasized that the situation in the second half of 2023 is not easy, so we must be aware of several things, because the global environment is still unstable.
"Then be aware of geopolitical tensions that continue, this has an impact on the economy and weak trade activity," said the President, while chairing a Plenary Cabinet Session regarding the First Semester Report on the Implementation of the 2023 State Budget (APBN), reported from Setkab's website, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Jokowi also emphasized six things that the government must pay attention to in dealing with the second half of the situation.
"First, focus on and be aware of potential crises, prioritizing the interests of the people and the national interest. Do not let political competition hinder government programs," said the President.
Focus and be aware of potential crises
Make sure that income is not disturbedSecond, the President asked his staff to anticipate and project that state revenue would not be disrupted, including from taxes, customs and non-tax state revenue (PNBP).
The President revealed, based on the Minister of Finance's report, state revenues in the first semester of 2023 were still good.
"Tax revenue is not as high as last year, customs revenue and PNBP are also affected, because commodity prices are not as high as last year. Therefore, we must understand the risks and we must manage everything as best we can," he said.
Make sure that the second semester of Indonesia's economy is positiveThird, President Jokowi asked government officials to take steps to ensure that the Indonesian economy continues to grow positively in the second semester of 2023, including by boosting household consumption and maintaining the availability and prices of food ingredients which can have an impact on inflation.
"Continue to maintain inflation in the regions and ensure investment achievements are on target. This is key. Then for food, ensure the availability of fertilizer is right on target. Maintain monetary stability and banking sector stability, this is also very important," he explained.
Maximize the realization of National (APBN) dan Regional (APBD) Budget SpendingFourth, the President reminded the central government and regional governments to maximize the realization of APBN and Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) spending. The President also reminded that government spending is effective and provides maximum benefits for the community.
"Prioritize spending on goods and capital on domestic products. Make sure all social assistance programs are distributed on time and the targets are also right, downstream industry, renewable energy infrastructure to a green economy, don't lose focus in this area. See and assess programs that are not yet operational in the APBN, what causes it and how it goes?
Fifth, Jokowi asked government officials to anticipate the potential for a long dry season due to El Nino and the potential for forest and land fires.
Anticipate dry season
"Even though it's real, we've built thousands, more than five thousand ponds, dams have also been completed 38, will be completed again to 61 next year, but still the water supply issues arround ponds and dams that have been built, really have to be managed well," he said.
Sixth, the President asked related officials to maintain political stability and public security in the 2024 election stages so that the election goes well.
Maintain political stability
"Continue to oversee non-judicial settlements of past gross human rights violations and carry out restoration of security in Papua as quickly as possible, especially in Nduga Regency, Intan Jaya, and in other regencies," he said.