English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ASEAN bloc is New Zealand’s third largest two-way trading partner. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ASEAN bloc is New Zealand’s third largest two-way trading partner. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Eyeing Closer Trade Ties with ASEAN

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 15:35
Wellington: New Zealand's Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Phil Twyford will travel tomorrow to Cambodia for trade negotiations with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).
 
"Making sure we have high-quality trade deals in place which ensure New Zealand businesses continue to grow in key markets is central to the Government’s economic recovery plan, and will deliver greater economic security for all New Zealanders," Twyford said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
"In Phnom Penh, I will meet with my ministerial counterparts for negotiations on the upgrade to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand FTA (AANZFTA), to continue negotiations to secure a high-quality outcome that will further support New Zealand businesses trading and investing in the ASEAN region," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, South East Asia is the third largest market in the world, and the ASEAN bloc is New Zealand’s third largest two-way trading partner. 
 
"In 2021 we sent almost 10 percent of our total exports to ASEAN countries. The AANZFTA has supported this growth and in the 12 years since the Agreement’s entry into force, our goods exports alone to ASEAN have grown by 44 percent to $7.37 billion in the year to June 2022. The AANZFTA upgrade process provides an opportunity to ensure that this high-quality free trade agreement remains modern and fit for purpose whilst boosting the region’s economic integration," he explained.
 
"I am looking forward to constructive discussions with my ministerial counterparts from across the ASEAN member-states, where I will be keeping the importance of supporting our exporters and ensuring the benefits of trade deliver for all at the centre of my conversations," he stated.
 
The minister will depart New Zealand on November 9 and return to New Zealand on November 12. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
New Zealand is one of the least corrupt countries in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

New Zealand Suspends Human Rights Dialogue with Iran: Foreign Minister

Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

BACA JUGA
ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

English
asia-pacific
Indonesian Embassy in London Promotes Indonesian Specialty Coffee

Indonesian Embassy in London Promotes Indonesian Specialty Coffee

English
indonesian embassy
Prabowo Stays Silent as Jokowi Hints at Supporting Him

Prabowo Stays Silent as Jokowi Hints at Supporting Him

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
DJP: PPN Perdagangan Elektronik Capai Rp9,17 Triliun
Ekonomi

DJP: PPN Perdagangan Elektronik Capai Rp9,17 Triliun

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang
Otomotif

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang

Prabowo Ogah Komentari Soal Sinyal Dukungan <i>Nyapres</i> dari Jokowi
Nasional

Prabowo Ogah Komentari Soal Sinyal Dukungan Nyapres dari Jokowi

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tata Cara dan Niat Salat Khusuf, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Hari Ini, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Tata Cara dan Niat Salat Khusuf, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Hari Ini, Yuk!

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!