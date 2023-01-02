English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Market capitalization in Indonesia is also the highest. (Photo: medcom.id)
Market capitalization in Indonesia is also the highest. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Capital Market's Performance Best in ASEAN in 2022: OJK Chairman

Antara • 02 January 2023 21:05
Jakarta: Indonesia's capital market performance in 2022 was the best as compared to the performance of ASEAN and Asian countries in general, Chairperson of Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar stated.
 
"The Indonesian capital market had survived in 2022 and its performance tended to be very positive and even the best among the ASEAN and Asian countries in general," he remarked at the inauguration of the 2023 Indonesia Stock Exchange Trading here Monday.
 
Siregar noted that the positive achievement was apparent from the performance of the Indonesia Composite Stock Exchange (IHSG) in 2022 that closed at four percent higher than the index reached at the closing time of the trading in 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the trading activity in 2022 also experienced a significant increase, as the frequency of daily transactions reached 1.31 million times, making it the largest in ASEAN.
 
Furthermore, market capitalization in Indonesia is also the highest, reaching Rp9,500 trillion or US$600 billion – equivalent to 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
 
The OJK official also noted that 59 companies had issued their initial shares (IPO) on the stock exchange in 2022.
 
The number of capital market investors also increased to 10.3 million investors, thereby translating to a ten-fold or a one thousand percent increase since 2017, and was dominated by domestic investors, reaching 55 percent of the total investors.
 
"About 58.7 percent of them were (members of) the millennial generation and Generation Z. These are extraordinary achievements," Siregar remarked.
 
He emphasized that the achievements were very positive, especially when the closing of trading on December 30, 2022, in other countries, such as the European states, were unfavorable, according to the report of one of the international financial media.
 
The stock markets in Europe fell significantly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high inflation, and tight monetary policies.
 
The European stock market was down 12 percent -- the worst since 2018, and even worse when the continent was severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in the 2020-2021 period.
 
It was also reported that in 2023, European countries might experience heavy sluggishness and the Bank of England (BoE) had also stated that economic conditions in the Britain would face prolonged recession.
 
“It (the condition in Europe) is very different from the situation we are experiencing at the moment. Hence, we should be grateful," he pointed out. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bank Indonesia is confident that Indonesia's IIP performance will be maintained. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's International Investment Position Remained Solid in Q3: BI

EU, UNDP Cooperate to Deliver Medical Supplies to Ukraine

One Data Indonesia Portal Launched

BACA JUGA
Port Authority Limits Tourism Vessel Departures from Labuan Bajo, Komodo National Park

Port Authority Limits Tourism Vessel Departures from Labuan Bajo, Komodo National Park

English
east nusa tenggara
Railway Travel Normalizes as Semarang Floods Subside

Railway Travel Normalizes as Semarang Floods Subside

English
railway
President Jokowi Hopeful of Global Recession Not Affecting Indonesia

President Jokowi Hopeful of Global Recession Not Affecting Indonesia

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Maju Terus Pantang Mundur Lanjutkan Proyek Kereta Cepat hingga Surabaya
Ekonomi

Maju Terus Pantang Mundur Lanjutkan Proyek Kereta Cepat hingga Surabaya

Tekuk Filipina, Indonesia Tetap Jadi Runner Up
Olahraga

Tekuk Filipina, Indonesia Tetap Jadi Runner Up

Diterapkan Tahun 2023, Ini Keunggulan BPKB Elektronik
Otomotif

Diterapkan Tahun 2023, Ini Keunggulan BPKB Elektronik

Kasus Covid-19 Masih Tinggi, Warga Tiongkok Mulai Bergeliat
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 Masih Tinggi, Warga Tiongkok Mulai Bergeliat

PBNU Undang Jokowi Hadiri Hari Lahir Seabad NU
Nasional

PBNU Undang Jokowi Hadiri Hari Lahir Seabad NU

Telegram Tambahkan Fitur Baru di Platform Karyanya
Teknologi

Telegram Tambahkan Fitur Baru di Platform Karyanya

Keluarga Indra Bekti Angkat Bicara soal Penggalangan Dana untuk Bayar Rumah Sakit
Hiburan

Keluarga Indra Bekti Angkat Bicara soal Penggalangan Dana untuk Bayar Rumah Sakit

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon
Properti

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!