Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

KAI's spokesperson Joni Martinus said the PMN would help KAI complete the KCJB project. He revealed that KAI would use the PMN to finance the KCJB project's cost overrun so that it could be operational on time in June 2023.
"Through this PMN, KAI will oversee the construction of KCJB so that it can be enjoyed by the community on time," said Joni in a written statement, Tuesday, 3 January 2023.
"We, together with all stakeholders, will also continue to strengthen our commitment and enhance our cooperation to improve the safety of the KCJB project development," said Joni.
As a National Strategic Projec, the government's support is needed for the completion of the first fast train in Southeast Asia. Moreover, the project's cost overrun has also been audited by the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP).
The progress of the physical construction of the project has reached 82.61 percent. KAI together with all stakeholders continues to prepare facilities, infrastructure, and human resources.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?