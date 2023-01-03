English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The progress of the physical construction of the project has reached 82.61 percent. (Photo: KAI)
The progress of the physical construction of the project has reached 82.61 percent. (Photo: KAI)

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 14:57
Jakarta: State railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) has ensured that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail (KCJB) project would be operational on time after receiving Rp3.2 trillion in state capital investment (PMN).
 
KAI's spokesperson Joni Martinus said the PMN would help KAI complete the KCJB project. He revealed that KAI would use the PMN to finance the KCJB project's cost overrun so that it could be operational on time in June 2023.
 
"Through this PMN, KAI will oversee the construction of KCJB so that it can be enjoyed by the community on time," said Joni in a written statement, Tuesday, 3 January 2023.
 
"We, together with all stakeholders, will also continue to strengthen our commitment and enhance our cooperation to improve the safety of the KCJB project development," said Joni.
 
As a National Strategic Projec, the government's support is needed for the completion of the first fast train in Southeast Asia. Moreover, the project's cost overrun has also been audited by the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP). 
 
The progress of the physical construction of the project has reached 82.61 percent. KAI together with all stakeholders continues to prepare facilities, infrastructure, and human resources.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Trains can again cross the track lines at PT KAI's Operational Region 4 Semarang. (Photo: medcom.id)

Railway Travel Normalizes as Semarang Floods Subside

Jokowi Reviews Infrastructure Development at Jakarta Main Stations

Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

BACA JUGA
House to Study Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

House to Study Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

English
indonesian parliament
Vietnam's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Struggle: S&P Global

Vietnam's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Struggle: S&P Global

English
vietnam
Democratic Party Rejects Perppu on Job Creation

Democratic Party Rejects Perppu on Job Creation

English
job creation law
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sedih! Aldila Jelita Jual Perhiasan hingga Tas untuk Biaya Pengobatan Indra Bekti
Hiburan

Sedih! Aldila Jelita Jual Perhiasan hingga Tas untuk Biaya Pengobatan Indra Bekti

Dirut <i>Pede</i> Harga Bersaing, Ini Rincian Harga BBM Pertamina
Ekonomi

Dirut Pede Harga Bersaing, Ini Rincian Harga BBM Pertamina

Inggris Akan Tetapkan Garda Revolusi Iran sebagai Kelompok Teror
Internasional

Inggris Akan Tetapkan Garda Revolusi Iran sebagai Kelompok Teror

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Properti

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

Bentrok 2 Kelompok Masyarakat di Tolikara, 21 Orang Terkena Panah
Nasional

Bentrok 2 Kelompok Masyarakat di Tolikara, 21 Orang Terkena Panah

Bapak Gymkhana Dunia, Ken Block, Meninggal
Otomotif

Bapak Gymkhana Dunia, Ken Block, Meninggal

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa
Teknologi

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda
Olahraga

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!