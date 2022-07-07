Indonesia Committed to Developing Financial Literacy of Farmers, Fishermen

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is committed to developing financial literacy and digital skills for farmers and fishermen under the inclusive and productive economic transformation efforts by bolstering the transfer of knowledge and technology as well as assistance.
"Bolstering the quality of human resources becomes the key for structural reformation into sustainable economy and improving the people's prosperity," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in a statement on Thursday.
The government continues to conduct various inclusive finance program initiatives for all groups of society as one of the pillars in national economic growth and recovery strategy.
One of the priority target groups for inclusive finance, in accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 114 of 2020 on Inclusive Finance National Strategy (SNKI), is micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and fishermen.
The agriculture sector is one the biggest supporters of economic growth, he noted during the Expediting Financial Inclusion for Farmers and Fishermen National Seminar.
Given the role of the sector and the large contribution to the national economy, the government strives to continue to improve the prosperity of farmers and fishermen by collaborating with all stakeholders.
These stakeholders include Inclusive Finance National Council members, ministries, or institutions, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Regional-Owned Enterprises (ROEs), and various associations in the agriculture sector.
To this end, the minister expects that the event will provide greater insights and knowledge.
It is also expected to inspire innovative ideas to provide sustainable impacts for the financial inclusion acceleration strategy as part of the efforts to recover the economy and boost the people's prosperity.
Moreover, Hartarto expects the forum to offer momentum to optimize the production result through good supply and demand management, subsidy distribution, and regeneration by producing millennial farmers and fishermen.