English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government continues to conduct various inclusive finance program initiatives. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government continues to conduct various inclusive finance program initiatives. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Committed to Developing Financial Literacy of Farmers, Fishermen

Antara • 07 July 2022 15:18
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is committed to developing financial literacy and digital skills for farmers and fishermen under the inclusive and productive economic transformation efforts by bolstering the transfer of knowledge and technology as well as assistance.
 
"Bolstering the quality of human resources becomes the key for structural reformation into sustainable economy and improving the people's prosperity," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in a statement on Thursday.
 
The government continues to conduct various inclusive finance program initiatives for all groups of society as one of the pillars in national economic growth and recovery strategy.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One of the priority target groups for inclusive finance, in accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 114 of 2020 on Inclusive Finance National Strategy (SNKI), is micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and fishermen.
 
The agriculture sector is one the biggest supporters of economic growth, he noted during the Expediting Financial Inclusion for Farmers and Fishermen National Seminar.
 
Given the role of the sector and the large contribution to the national economy, the government strives to continue to improve the prosperity of farmers and fishermen by collaborating with all stakeholders.
 
These stakeholders include Inclusive Finance National Council members, ministries, or institutions, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Regional-Owned Enterprises (ROEs), and various associations in the agriculture sector.
 
To this end, the minister expects that the event will provide greater insights and knowledge.
 
It is also expected to inspire innovative ideas to provide sustainable impacts for the financial inclusion acceleration strategy as part of the efforts to recover the economy and boost the people's prosperity.
 
Moreover, Hartarto expects the forum to offer momentum to optimize the production result through good supply and demand management, subsidy distribution, and regeneration by producing millennial farmers and fishermen.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Ready to Welcome Digital Nomads: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Welcome Digital Nomads: Minister

English
tourism
Indonesian, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Situation in Myanmar

Indonesian, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Situation in Myanmar

English
Australia
PLN Provides Electric Boat for Green Tourism at South Sulawesi's Maros-Pangkep Geopark

PLN Provides Electric Boat for Green Tourism at South Sulawesi's Maros-Pangkep Geopark

English
south sulawesi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PM Inggris Umumkan Akan Lengser dari Jabatannya
Internasional

PM Inggris Umumkan Akan Lengser dari Jabatannya

RPP PNBP Bakal Jadi Payung Hukum Terbaru Pungutan UKT Perguruan Tinggi
Pendidikan

RPP PNBP Bakal Jadi Payung Hukum Terbaru Pungutan UKT Perguruan Tinggi

Malaysia Masters 2022: Anthony Ginting Lolos ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Malaysia Masters 2022: Anthony Ginting Lolos ke Perempat Final

DPR Sahkan RUU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi
Nasional

DPR Sahkan RUU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi

Asus Expertbook B7 Flip, Laptop Profesional tak Bergantung WiFi
Teknologi

Asus Expertbook B7 Flip, Laptop Profesional tak Bergantung WiFi

Indonesia dan 4 Negara ASEAN Buka Gebrakan Sistem Pembayaran Terkoneksi
Ekonomi

Indonesia dan 4 Negara ASEAN Buka Gebrakan Sistem Pembayaran Terkoneksi

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya
Otomotif

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya

Dekat dengan DPO Kasus Pencabulan Santri, Indra Q Digeruduk Netizen
Hiburan

Dekat dengan DPO Kasus Pencabulan Santri, Indra Q Digeruduk Netizen

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!