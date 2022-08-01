Indonesian Beauty Products are in High Demand, Not Inferior: Minister

Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno drew attention to the fact that beauty products in Indonesia were in quite high demand while affirming that they were, by no means, inferior to foreign brands.
“Earlier, I visited the Jakarta x Beauty Exhibition (held in Jakarta), with the number of visitors, reaching more than 60 thousand, who expected local beauty products to be able to compete in the global market. It turns out that our local beauty products are not inferior,” he remarked, as quoted from a press release on Monday.
The minister conveyed the statement while attending the "Creative Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Training: Processing Aloe Vera into Beauty Soap" in Kubu Raya District, West Kalimantan Province, on Sunday, which was organized to encourage local MSMEs to optimize all existing business opportunities and potentials, including the use of natural resources.
“I think that Kubu Raya District in West Kalimantan Province has the potential (to develop beauty soaps),” the minister affirmed.
Hence, Uno invited local MSME actors to adapt, collaborate, and innovate to realize an advanced and prosperous Indonesia.
Furthermore, the minister noted that the contribution of Indonesia’s creative economy sector to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was the third-largest in the world, after the United States and South Korea.
According to the release, some 34 million people in the country make a living from the tourism and creative economy sectors, as some 14 million people work in the tourism industry, while approximately 24 million people earn their livelihood from the creative economy sector.
Head of Kubu Raya District Muda Mahendrawan stated that by utilizing his side’s adequate data system, the district government can monitor the development of MSME and creative economy actors and the absorption of smallholder’s business credit (KUR).
“Young people should also be encouraged to create new opportunities to optimize the utilization of natural resources to reduce the unemployment rate," he remarked.
Some 100 participants attended the training, initiated by the Kubu Raya district government and the Entrepreneurial Community Movement (Gemawira).