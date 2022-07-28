English  
District heads and mayors must study digital platforms. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian MSMEs Urged to Utilize Digital Marketplaces

Antara • 28 July 2022 19:10
Serang: Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan has asked micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to promote and sell their products on digital platforms to develop their businesses.
 
He also urged regional heads to study digital platforms that can enable the development of local MSMEs and farmers and serve as an intermediary between sellers and potential customers.
 
"District heads and mayors must study digital platforms," Hasan stressed at the grand opening of the MSMEs and Crops Center in Gunung Sari, Serang District, Banten, on Thursday.

The center has the potential to develop the local economy and support market merchants, he added.
 
Hasan also asked district heads and mayors to develop digital platforms, which could serve as information hubs for farmers and consumers or sellers and buyers.
 
Digital platforms have benefited merchants of red yam in Bandung's Cicalengka Market, who have seen their income increase a thousand-fold as digital platforms have shortened the distribution line and allowed merchants to interact with buyers directly, the minister noted.
 
He then highlighted the case of a farmer who produced 80 tons of red yam from ten hectares of land but could not find a buyer for the crop. The farmer managed to sell the crop to a major retail company with the help of a digital platform, he added.
 
After understanding the benefit of digital platforms, the farmer is now accustoming himself to using digital marketplaces to promote products and seek new customers, he said.
 
Hasan also advised regional authorities to develop an online application to promote agricultural products harvested by local farmers.
 
"We believe that digital platform marketing (can be a good) intermediary between sellers and buyers, which could rev up sellers' revenues," the minister remarked.
 
(WAH)
