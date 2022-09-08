This was reflected by an increase in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) from 123.2 in July 2022 to 124.7 in August 2022.
The ICC has consistently remained in optimistic territory with an index reading above 100.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Respondents across most spending, age and education brackets confirmed a higher CCI in the reporting period," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Thursday.
Consumers were more upbeat in August 2022, driven by consumer optimism in current economic conditions as well as consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forward.
This was indicated by broad gains across all components of the Current Economic Condition Index (CECI), led by the Current Income Index, and a higher Consumer Expectation Index (CEI), particularly in terms of future business activity.