Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Slightly Down to $135.6 Billion in May

English reserve assets Bank Indonesia finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 June 2022 10:46
Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets remained high at USD135.6 billion as of end-May 2022, relatively stable compared with USD135.7 billion as of end-April 2022. 
 
The development of official reserve assets in May 2022 was influenced, amongst others, by oil and gas foreign exchange receipts, tax and services receipts, as well as the obligation of government’s external debt payment.
 
"Bank Indonesia considers the official reserve assets position ample to support the external resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," Bank Indonesia (BI) Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a pres release on Wednesday.

"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery," he added.
 
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 6.8 months of imports or 6.6 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt.
 
It was well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports. 

 
(WAH)
