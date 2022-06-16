English  
Indonesia learns a lot about Carbon Capture and Storage/Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCS/CCUS) from Norway. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia learns a lot about Carbon Capture and Storage/Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCS/CCUS) from Norway. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Offers Investment Opportunities in Energy Sector to Norway

English investment energy oil and gas
Antara • 16 June 2022 15:57
Jakara: The Indonesian government offered investment to develop the energy sector, especially oil and gas, to the Government of Norway to enable Indonesia to realize its energy transition and carbon neutrality program in future.
 
"Norway has technology and experience in the energy sector. This is a source of strong cooperation between Indonesia and Norway," Director General of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Tutuka Ariadji noted in a statement in Jakarta, Thursday.
 
Indonesia and Norway held the 9th Indonesia-Norway Bilateral Energy Consultation (INBEC) in Oslo, Norway, on June 13, 2022, to intensify bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Indonesia is optimistic of learning about the development of technology of Carbon Capture and Storage/Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCS/CCUS), hydrogen and offshore wind in Norway as well as financing in the energy sector.
 
Indonesia also invites Norway to work together to increase the knowledge of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' staff as well as in the field of standards for training programs and industry.
 
During the meeting, Ariadji said the Indonesian government elaborated on the development of electricity, renewable energy, as well as projects of CCS/CCUS and opportunities in the country. Thereafter, Norway highlighted its experience in reducing methane as well as capturing and injecting carbon dioxide.
 
“Indonesia learns a lot about Carbon Capture and Storage/Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCS/CCUS) from Norway. Based on several studies, Indonesia has significant potential for carbon dioxide storage, around two gigatons in depleted oil and gas reservoirs, and around 9.68 gigatons in the South Sumatra and West Java basins," Ariadji stated.
 
The ministry is conducting several studies and preparations for CCS/CCUS, such as Tangguh EGR/CCUS, Gundih CCUS/CO2- Enhanced Gas Recovery (EGR), and Sukowati CO- Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR).
 
Indonesia also established a National Center of Excellence for CCS/CCUS initiated by the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) and the Royal Norwegian Embassy from 2014 to 2015 to support the pilot project of Gundih CCUS.
 
Currently, Indonesia is finalizing a ministerial regulation to support the development of CCS/CCUS as well as involving stakeholders, including European countries, to obtain feedback and improvements to the draft that has been prepared.
 
Ariadji noted that Indonesia viewed Norway as an old friend that has always been willing to share experiences and expertise in the energy sector.
 
The two countries not only promote government-to-government cooperation but also encourage business-to-business collaboration, such as the collaboration between Pertamina and Aker Solution in the joint industrial project for the development of technology of the membrane subsea system.
 
Furthermore, Ariadji pointed to several changes in situations and conditions that had occurred since the last meeting in 2017. The current trend is energy transition. Indonesia has begun to formulate a carbon neutrality roadmap starting in 2021, with emission reductions of 314 million tons in 2030 and 1,526 million tons in 2060.
 
The Indonesian government is promoting several programs to bridge the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The development and utilization of clean energy is deemed necessary to meet the energy needs of the energy transition period.
 
"To support energy transition, collaboration is needed," Ariadji stated.
 
In 2022, Indonesia has the opportunity to hold the G20 Presidency and is sanguine about collaboration with various countries to support energy transition.
 
"We believe that bilateral and multilateral cooperation can work hand-in-hand to contribute to the success of energy transition," Ariadji stated.

 
(WAH)
