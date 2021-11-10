English  
A prosperous, peaceful and resilient future for all can only be achieved by all APEC economies working together.
APEC Leaders Urged to Work Together to Address Pandemic Recovery

English APEC New Zealand asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 15:02
Wellington: Business leaders from the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), meeting virtually ahead of the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, have affirmed that a collective approach which put people at the heart of the Asia-Pacific agenda is needed to overcome current challenges.
 
"The challenges we face today—whether the pandemic recovery, trade, climate change, or inequality—show that a prosperous, peaceful and resilient future for all can only be achieved by all economies working together," said ABAC Chair Rachel Taulelei in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"It’s critical too that people’s needs must be at the forefront of everything we do—inclusion cannot be achieved in isolation from sustainability and economic growth," said Taulelei. 

The chair noted that these messages resonated well with presentations at ABAC’s fourth and final meeting for 2021. 
 
The agenda included keynote remarks by the New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta; a discussion on the future of the region with the former New Zealand Prime Minister, Helen Clark; insights on the economic outlook from Dr Petya Koeva Brooks, the Deputy Director of the IMF; and briefings from the outgoing and incoming Chairs of the APEC Senior Officials Meeting.
 
Taulelei noted that ABAC’s annual Report, elaborated under the theme "People, Place and Prosperity," or "T?ngata, Taiao me te Taurikura"—would serve as a reference point for ABAC’s annual dialogue with APEC Leaders, to be held on 12 November.
 
Taulelei said that ABAC welcomed the development of a detailed Implementation Plan for APEC’s Putrajaya Vision 2040 and congratulated New Zealand for its leadership of this important work.
 
"The ambitious goals in the Vision are exactly what our region needs, but our communities and businesses cannot afford to wait twenty more years to seem them realized. To address the region’s challenges head on, we encourage APEC economies to put the Implementation Plan into action immediately," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
