English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Consumer Confidence Growing on Increasing Mobility in Indonesia: BI

English indonesian government education covid-19 restrictions
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 October 2021 10:11
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey performed by Bank Indonesia (BI) in September 2021 indicated growing consumer confidence in economic conditions in response to greater public mobility after the Indonesian Government relaxed covid-19 restrictions.  
 
The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased to 95.5 in September 2021 from 77.3 in the previous period, with gains reported across all spending, education and age brackets.  
 
Regionally, respondents reported a higher CCI in all surveyed cities, led by Pontianak, Bandung and Makassar.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Consumer expectations of future economic conditions charged into optimistic territory with an index reading above 100," BI Communication Department Group Head Muhamad Nur said in a press release on Friday.
 
The increasing CCI was supported by all components, namely expectations of income, business activity and job availability.  
 
Consumer optimism in economic conditions moving forward was stoked by increasing public mobility after the authorities relaxed public activity restrictions.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
MENA Region Shows Uneven Recovery in 2021: World Bank

MENA Region Shows Uneven Recovery in 2021: World Bank

English
middle east
Govt Provides Additional Cash Assistance to Accelerate Extreme Poverty Eradication

Govt Provides Additional Cash Assistance to Accelerate Extreme Poverty Eradication

English
vice president maruf amin
National Police, PPATK to Discuss Drug Cartel's Rp120 Trillion Bank Accounts

National Police, PPATK to Discuss Drug Cartel's Rp120 Trillion Bank Accounts

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
173 Ribu Guru Honorer akan Diangkat Jadi PPPK
Pendidikan

173 Ribu Guru Honorer akan Diangkat Jadi PPPK

Pendalaman Kasus Dugaan Suap Azis Syamsuddin Dimulai
Nasional

Pendalaman Kasus Dugaan Suap Azis Syamsuddin Dimulai

Rupiah Pagi Naik Tipis ke Rp14.205/USD
Ekonomi

Rupiah Pagi Naik Tipis ke Rp14.205/USD

Rindu Ke Sirkuit? Balapan Virtual Bisa Jadi Obat Kangen
Otomotif

Rindu Ke Sirkuit? Balapan Virtual Bisa Jadi Obat Kangen

Pfizer Minta Persetujuan Vaksin Untuk Anak 5 Tahun ke Atas di AS
Internasional

Pfizer Minta Persetujuan Vaksin Untuk Anak 5 Tahun ke Atas di AS

Australia Cetak Rekor Kemenangan, Wu Bawa Tiongkok Kalahkan Jepang
Olahraga

Australia Cetak Rekor Kemenangan, Wu Bawa Tiongkok Kalahkan Jepang

Afgan Bangga Berkolaborasi dengan Dua Musisi Internasional
Hiburan

Afgan Bangga Berkolaborasi dengan Dua Musisi Internasional

Penggemar Game Kecewa Dengan eFootball 2022, Konami Rilis Permintaan Maaf
Teknologi

Penggemar Game Kecewa Dengan eFootball 2022, Konami Rilis Permintaan Maaf

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas
Properti

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!