Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at USD146.9 billion as of end-September 2021, increased from USD144.8 billion as of end-August 2021, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).According to the central bank, the position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 8.9 months of imports or 8.6 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt."Well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports," said BI Communication Department Group Head Muhammad Nur in a press release on Thursday."Bank Indonesia considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," he added,The increase of official reserve assets in September 2021, he explained, was influenced, among others, by tax and services receipts and the Indonesian government’s external debt withdrawal."Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate Indonesian economy," he concluded.