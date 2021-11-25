Govt Ordered to Revise Job Creation Law within 2 Years

Jakarta: The Constitutional Court has ordered the Indonesian government to revise Law Number 11 Year 2020 on Job Creation within 2 years.
"Law Number 11 Year 2020 on Job Creation violates the 1945 Constitution and is not legally binding unless it is revised within 2 years since this verdict," Constitutional Court Justice Anwar Usman said here on Thursday.
According to Anwar, the law is still valid until the deadline of the revision.
If the law is not revised by the central government, it will be considered inconstitutional permanently.
According to the verdict, the creation of the omnibus law created among the general public.
Therefore, the formulation of the revised law must comply with Article 44 and 64 of Law Number 12 Year 2011 on Formulation of Legislation.