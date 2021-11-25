English  
The Job Creation Law is still valid until the deadline of the revision.
Govt Ordered to Revise Job Creation Law within 2 Years

English indonesian workers job creation law indonesian government
Indriyani Astuti • 25 November 2021 16:15
Jakarta: The Constitutional Court has ordered the Indonesian government to revise Law Number 11 Year 2020 on Job Creation within 2 years.
 
"Law Number 11 Year 2020 on Job Creation violates the 1945 Constitution and is not legally binding unless it is revised within 2 years since this verdict," Constitutional Court Justice Anwar Usman said here on Thursday.
 
According to Anwar, the law is still valid until the deadline of the revision.

If the law is not revised by the central government, it will be considered inconstitutional permanently.
 
According to the verdict, the creation of the omnibus law created among the general public.
 
Therefore, the formulation of the revised law must comply with Article 44 and 64 of Law Number 12 Year 2011 on Formulation of Legislation.
 
(WAH)
ADB Approves $1.5 Billion Loan to Help India Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine

UN Calls for Commitment to End Violence against Women in Afghanistan

World Bank Committed to Supporting Post-Pandemic Recovery in Tonga

Mahfud: Pendekatan di Papua Bukan Senjata
Penyederhanaan Kurikulum 2013 Tengah Diuji Coba, Bakal Diterapkan di 2022
Pengemudi Palestina Terluka dalam Serangan oleh Pemukim Israel
Indonesia Mulai Produksi Mobil Listrik Maret 2022, Modelnya Ioniq 5
5 Film Ini Cocok untuk Peringati Hari Guru Nasional
Hibah Aset Tanah Eks BLBI ke 7 K/L, Buat Apa?
Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia
Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid
Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam
Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
