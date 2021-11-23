English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The low participation of women at work is related to culture and community views.
The low participation of women at work is related to culture and community views.

Ministry optimistic of Closing Gender Pay Gap

English indonesian workers culture women
Antara • 23 November 2021 15:13
Kudus: The Manpower Ministry is optimistic of closing the wage gap between male and female workers, though the provision for gender-based wages is not stipulated in the regulations, the ministry's Special Staff, Hindun Anisah, stated.
 
"We are also keen to increase the level of women's participation at work, because so far the participation rate of the female workforce reaches only 53 percent and is still less than that of male workers, with the percentage reaching 80 percent," Anisah noted at the Forum Group Discussion (FGD) on Increasing the Participation of Female Workers on Monday.
 
The low participation of women at work is related to culture and community views. Several polemics still linger concerning women at work, thereby making it one of the challenges that should be addressed, Anisah added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In fact, the highest poverty rate was observed among women, as they did not have an income in addition to a structure and culture that did not support them to earn an income, she pointed out.
 
The Ministry of Manpower already has in place several programs to increase women's participation at work and provide additional income to women, especially those keen to become entrepreneurs.
 
"The Ministry of Manpower has a unit tasked with increasing female workers in the work sector," Anisah expounded.
 
Anisah later explained that in Kudus District, the number of female workers was quite large, but their qualities still need to be recognized. Once they receive equal recognition at work, their position can be strengthened to occupy the middle to upper positions.
 
Anisah vowed to immediately follow up on the varied inputs from FGD participants and coordinate with the relevant ministries. The Ministry of Manpower has issued a circular regarding workers in the informal sector or for domestic workers.
 
Chairman of the Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (APINDO) in Kudus, Bambang Sumadiyono, stated that companies in Kudus have given women workers the same rights as men, including no difference in wages received.
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI Committed to Maintaining Stability as Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating

BI Committed to Maintaining Stability as Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating

English
finance
Indonesia's Renewable Energy Sector Has Great Potential: President Jokowi

Indonesia's Renewable Energy Sector Has Great Potential: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Govt Continues to Monitor Pandemic Situation in Each Region: Health Minister

Govt Continues to Monitor Pandemic Situation in Each Region: Health Minister

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hati-Hati, Jaga Data Pribadi dari Stiker Add Yours Instagram!
Teknologi

Hati-Hati, Jaga Data Pribadi dari Stiker Add Yours Instagram!

Perlindungan Vaksin Lengkap Ditambah <i>Booster</i> Mencapai 90%
Nasional

Perlindungan Vaksin Lengkap Ditambah Booster Mencapai 90%

Indo-Pasifik Hingga Kemaritiman Jadi Fokus Kunjungan Menlu Prancis ke Indonesia
Internasional

Indo-Pasifik Hingga Kemaritiman Jadi Fokus Kunjungan Menlu Prancis ke Indonesia

Sri Mulyani Kesal, Tinggal 1 Bulan Lagi tapi Realisasi APBD Masih Rendah
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Kesal, Tinggal 1 Bulan Lagi tapi Realisasi APBD Masih Rendah

Kabar Gembira! Program D2 Jalur Cepat Mulai Dibuka Tahun Depan
Pendidikan

Kabar Gembira! Program D2 Jalur Cepat Mulai Dibuka Tahun Depan

Lexus Bangun Charging Station Mobil Listrik Di Mall
Otomotif

Lexus Bangun Charging Station Mobil Listrik Di Mall

FIFA Umumkan Nominasi Pemain dan Pelatih Terbaik 2021
Olahraga

FIFA Umumkan Nominasi Pemain dan Pelatih Terbaik 2021

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021
Hiburan

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!